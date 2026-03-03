Cold Core Group and Farley's Frigeration Partner to Expand Industrial Refrigeration

"This partnership strengthens Cold Core Group's ability to deliver comprehensive, mission-critical industrial refrigeration solutions while expanding our technical depth and parts capabilities." Post this

"Industrial refrigeration is a complex, specialized industry. Technical expertise is paramount, as is access to the right parts at the right time. Farley's Frigeration brings that and more. Jake and Arlie Farley and the entire team bring a level of technical depth and customer support that has delivered value to the industry for decades. This partnership bolsters Cold Core Group's ability to offer parts while also strengthening its team of industry-leading people and companies," says Jim Kopczynski, CEO of the Cold Core Group.

Through this collaboration, both Farley's and the Cold Core Group will be able to cross-sell complementary products and services, delivering enhanced value and support to their respective customers. Cold Core Group will benefit from streamlined access to Farley's technical parts expertise, while Farley's customers will gain access to Cold Core Group's broader suite of industrial refrigeration services.

"Our mom and dad started Farley's nearly 50 years ago. Since its founding, we have built a strong foundation and see tremendous opportunity ahead. Teaming up with Cold Core Group will help us take the next step. Expanding our capabilities through this partnership will allow us to deliver even more to our customers," stated Arlie Farley, EVP of Farley's Frigeration.

Jake Farley, EVP of Farley's Frigeration, added, "We have a great team of people who have helped build a strong culture. That has been a significant part of our success. As we look to the next phase for Farley's, we are excited to move forward with the team at Cold Core Group. They also have great people and a strong culture. It truly is a great fit."

Farley's Frigeration will retain its brand, and both Jake and Arlie Farley will continue to be actively involved in day-to-day operations. "It will be business as usual, but even better," added Arlie Farley.

About Cold Core Group, LLC: Cold Core Group specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of industrial refrigeration and related services to customers nationwide. The company delivers turnkey solutions across the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of industrial refrigeration and related systems, while remaining committed to customers, quality, safety, and its team members. For more information, visit coldcoregroup.com

About Farley's Frigeration: Founded in 1978, Farley's Frigeration is a leading provider of industrial and commercial refrigeration parts and services. Known for its hands-on, service-oriented approach, Farley's supports leading companies in the food, beverage, and cold storage industries. For more information, visit Farleys-SRP.com

