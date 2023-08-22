Cold Core Group, LLC Closes Acquisition of Aircor Refrigeration, LLC and Arctic Consulting, LLC

We are excited to announce that Cold Core Group has acquired Aircor Refrigeration, LLC and Arctic Consulting, LLC! With the opening of our North Carolina Branch Office this past fall, Cold Core Group's acquisition of these South Carolina-based businesses helps to further cement our company's expansion to the east coast, and support new and current customers with an extended suite of services and capabilities.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Wisconsin, Cold Core Group, LLC, a nationwide full-service provider of industrial and commercial refrigeration services, recently acquired Aircor Refrigeration, LLC and Arctic Consulting, LLC. While Aircor provides a full suite of industrial refrigeration services including design, installation, and maintenance, Arctic Consulting specializes in providing consulting services related to industrial refrigeration energy management and PSM/RMP compliance. Cold Core Group's acquisition of these South Carolina-based businesses helps to further cement the company's expansion to the east coast, and support customers with an extended suite of services and capabilities.

Led by industry veteran, Allen Deyton, Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting are two different companies that essentially operate as one. In 2022, Cold Core Group opened a new branch office in Raleigh, NC increasing its national reach and customer base. Since then, Cold Core Group has generated significant momentum in the region. Aircor Refrigeration's operational presence in the eastern region will help support Cold Core Group's recent growth, while also offering more resources and scale to current Aircor customers. Both Cold Core Group and Arctic Consulting leverage a team of dedicated subject matter experts to provide specialized consulting services related to industrial refrigeration energy management and PSM/RMP compliance. Such services include MEBs, mechanical integrity tests, NDTs and training. Combining Cold Core Group and Arctic Consulting's expertise expands the ability to deliver these specialized consulting services to customers — not only in the eastern region but also nationwide.

Cold Core Group has connected with both Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting to help service even more customers together in the eastern region. Aircor Refrigeration and Cold Core Group have partnered together on several installation and service projects, which has enhanced each company's operating capabilities in the region.

The partnership between Cold Core Group, Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting has yielded operational synergies on several projects and allowed each company to offer more services to its respective customers. With a strong working relationship, and alignment on company culture and core values, formalizing the partnership was a welcome next step for all three companies.

"By formally combining Allen and the Aircor and Arctic teams with Cold Core Group, we enhance our ability to deliver even more services to current and prospective customers. Located in South Carolina, Aircor and Arctic will help support the success we have experienced since opening a Cold Core Group branch office in the eastern region last year.", said Jim Kopczynski, CEO of the Cold Core Group. "Further, Allen has nearly 30 years of industrial refrigeration experience in areas ranging from regulatory and compliance to design and installation. His experience and proven track record is a tremendous addition to the Cold Core Group leadership team."

"The industrial refrigeration market is growing. With that growth comes opportunity for well-positioned, vision-driven service providers with a full suite of capabilities. While Aircor and Arctic were experiencing exponential growth individually, it was clear that teaming up with the Cold Core Group would expand our capabilities and accelerate our collective potential – both regionally and nationally. This partnership hits on so many facets and we are thrilled to join the Cold Core Group family," added Allen Deyton, CEO of Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting.

Both Aircor Refrigeration, LLC and Arctic Consulting, LLC will be rolled under the Cold Core Group, LLC brand.

About Cold Core Group, LLC: Cold Core Group specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of industrial and commercial refrigeration services to customers nationwide. Cold Core Group aims to be the leader in providing turnkey solutions for all aspects of the design, build, maintenance, and repair of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems while always staying committed to our customers, quality, safety, and team members.

For more information, visit coldcoregroup.com.

About Aircor Refrigeration, LLC: Aircor Refrigeration is a leader in industrial, commercial and residential natural refrigerant solutions in North America. Providing superior quality customer care and satisfaction, Aircor Refrigeration strives to provide the very best service to everyone they work with.

For more information, visit air-cor.com.

About Arctic Consulting, LLC: Arctic Consulting specializes in providing consulting and services related to industrial refrigeration energy management and PSM/RMP compliance. With over 25 years in energy management, refrigeration, sustainability and regulatory compliance, Arctic Consulting prides itself on thinking outside the box to provide innovative services and solutions to meet our customer needs.

For more information, visit arcticconsulting.org.

