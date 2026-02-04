COLD Never Felt So GOOD! Polar Plunge Benefiting Special Olympics Virginia Returns This Weekend, February 6-7 in Virginia Beach

Join Virginia's coolest colony this weekend, February 6–7, for the 34th Polar Plunge! Thousands of penguin pals will brave the Atlantic to raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia's 23,000+ athletes, helping to provide opportunities for competition, community and healthier lives.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Virginia's coolest colony this weekend, February 6–7, for the 34th Polar Plunge! Thousands of penguin pals will brave the Atlantic to raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia's 23,000+ athletes, helping to provide opportunities for competition, community and healthier lives.

Help Us Freeze Out Our $1.6 Million Goal!

As of today, we're still shy of our fundraising target, and we need your help to make this year another million-dollar event! Registration is open online or in person, right up to the start of each activity.

Weekend Highlights Include:

Cool School Challenge (Friday, 10 am)

Students take the plunge for inclusion, with the top fundraiser earning a live spot on WVEC 13News Now! These brave young plungers will party in the tent starting at 10 am and then make their chilly dash at 12 pm.

5K Run/Waddle (Friday, 7 pm)

Runners and waddlers will light up the boardwalk with their brightest gear. Spots are filling quickly - register now!

Pre-Plunge Party (Friday, 7–10 pm)

Enjoy cool music by DJ Julian, specialty Plunge drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka, Coastal Cocktails, Commonwealth Brewing and Red Bull, plus tasty bites in a heated beachside tent. Entry is free!

Polar Plunge Festival (Saturday, starting at 10 am)

Celebrate with more cool music by DJ Julian, a costume parade along the Boardwalk, frosty beverages, delicious eats, free Wawa coffee and hot chocolate, and local vendor exhibits. The big, heated tent opens at 10 am and the Plunge takes place at 1 pm.

Since 1993, Polar Plunge Virginia events have raised more than $22.8 million for Special Olympics Virginia, supporting free programming that transforms lives through sports and inclusion.

Can't Make It to Virginia Beach?

This event is one of five Polar Plunges in Virginia. In addition to the Virginia Beach event, successful Plunges have already taken place in Richmond and Northern Virginia at the Mosaic District. Next up: Leesylvania State Park on February 14 and the New River Valley Plunge, also on February 14.

For event details, schedules, and registration information, visit polarplunge.com or call 757.962.1575.

Presented by: The Wawa Foundation, Virginia Natural Gas, WTKR News 3, 106.9 the FOX, FM99, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia, Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Knights of Columbus, and many other cool partners.

About Special Olympics Virginia: Special Olympics Virginia is an accredited state program of Special Olympics Incorporated; an international organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics addresses inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Visit us at http://www.specialolympicsva.org. Engage with us on Twitter @solympicsva; fb.com/specialolympicsvirginia; Instagram @specialolympicsva; youtube.com/specialolympicsva; and TikTok @specialolympicsva.

About Polar Plunge: Polar Plunge is a signature event that raises millions of dollars each year in Virginia and around the world to support Special Olympics programs. Virginia boasts 5 regional events in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Prince William County, Fairfax and the New River Valley. In 2025, Polar Plunge events raised in excess of $2 million dollars for Special Olympics Virginia programs and generated more than $10 million dollars in economic impact on the state of Virginia. Engage with Polar Plunge Virginia on Facebook; fb.com/polarplungevirginia; and Instagram @polarplungeva.

Media Contact

Holly Claytor, Special Olympics Virginia, 1 804-370-7916, [email protected], www.polarplunge.com

