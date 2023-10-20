Coldharbour Recordings Releases New Single From TIM CLARK, "Gateway," On Friday, October 20th, 2023

Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMA) 2024 Best New Artist Nominee, TIM CLARK, continues his rapid ascent in the electronic dance music industry with his second release on the esteemed Coldharbour Recordings with "Gateway."
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fantastical. Futuristic. Forward-looking. As an artist and creator, electronic dance music (EDM) DJ/producer TIM CLARK always has nightclub audiences in mind. Wanting nothing more than to elevate a packed dancefloor, lifting spirits through music and skillful mixing, TIM CLARK sees his second label release on the globally respected Coldharbour Recordings with "Gateway," available on October 20th, 2023.
With a silky smooth riff, a throbbing bassline and a hypnotic melody set to thrusting beats, TIM CLARK's "Gateway" evokes all the mystery and possibility that lie beyond the doors of the known. TIM CLARK's expert studio production envelopes the listener in a sea of sonic time-travel, where the past, present and future seem to intermingle. The highly imaginative music video for "Gateway" shows TIM CLARK piloting a futuristic, steampunk time-machine through space and time while a disembodied female voice hints at unknown adventures ahead. The reverberating sonics of "Gateway" draw listeners in to another dimension of music and sound.
Stream TIM CLARK's "Gateway" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://coldharbour.complete.me/gateway
Watch the official music video for TIM CLARK's "Gateway" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnYIYNMCbJs
