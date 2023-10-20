Coldharbour Recordings Releases New Single From TIM CLARK, "Gateway," On Friday, October 20th, 2023

Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMA) 2024 Best New Artist Nominee, TIM CLARK, continues his rapid ascent in the electronic dance music industry with his second release on the esteemed Coldharbour Recordings with "Gateway."

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fantastical. Futuristic. Forward-looking. As an artist and creator, electronic dance music (EDM) DJ/producer TIM CLARK always has nightclub audiences in mind. Wanting nothing more than to elevate a packed dancefloor, lifting spirits through music and skillful mixing, TIM CLARK sees his second label release on the globally respected Coldharbour Recordings with "Gateway," available on October 20th, 2023.