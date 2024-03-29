Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Chasing Stars" on March 29th, 2024

"Chasing Stars" is the latest release from EDMAwards 2024 Breakthrough Artist of the Year Winner TIM CLARK. The music video for the nightclub track was filmed during TIM CLARK's sold-out performance with MARKUS SCHULZ at Avalon Hollywood earlier this year.
LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banging. Energetic. Uplifting. The music of nightclub impresario and EDM DJ and producer, TIM CLARK, never fails to excite. TIM CLARK's "Chasing Stars" (Coldharbour Recordings) is available everywhere starting March 29th, 2024.
Honing a musical approach to match his innate drive and sense of determination, TIM CLARK uses his abilities as a live DJ and studio producer to attract attention. Having just completed a triumphant Miami Music Week (MMW) this March, CLARK returns to his hometown of Las Vegas with not one, but two trophies: Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Trance) and Best New Artist on Tour for Markus Schulz's Rabbit Hole Circus. Following recent Coldharbour Recordings releases, "Oasis," "Gateway" and "Descent," it seems that TIM CLARK is on every electronic dance music industry professional's radar. The official music video for "Chasing Stars" was filmed during CLARK's sold-out DJ performance alongside mentor and label chief, MARKUS SCHULZ, at the storied Avalon Hollywood earlier this year.
"Chasing Stars" not only encapsulates the sound of TIM CLARK sonically; it also embodies his philosophy. The track is a driving piece that mixes influences across techno, big-room, future-rave and vocal-trance.
Stream TIM CLARK's "Chasing Stars" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://coldharbour.complete.me/chasingstars
Watch the official music video for TIM CLARK's "Chasing Stars" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://youtu.be/GJXZ6nV_7kE?si=j8mQNQSDRH2E8r_U
