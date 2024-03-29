Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Chasing Stars" on March 29th, 2024

"Chasing Stars" is the latest release from EDMAwards 2024 Breakthrough Artist of the Year Winner TIM CLARK. The music video for the nightclub track was filmed during TIM CLARK's sold-out performance with MARKUS SCHULZ at Avalon Hollywood earlier this year.

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banging. Energetic. Uplifting. The music of nightclub impresario and EDM DJ and producer, TIM CLARK, never fails to excite. TIM CLARK's "Chasing Stars" (Coldharbour Recordings) is available everywhere starting March 29th, 2024.