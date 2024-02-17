Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Descent" on February 16th, 2024

"Descent" is TIM CLARK's new single from esteemed electronic dance music record label, Coldharbour Recordings. The official music video for "Descent" includes original footage of TIM CLARK while touring with MARKUS SCHULZ and the latter's 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Tour 2023-2024.
MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerful. Thrusting. Driving. The DJ sets and original productions of rising talent TIM CLARK put him at the head of the pack. TIM CLARK's new single, "Descent" (Coldharbour Recordings), is out on February 16th, 2024.
With a label debut on Coldharbour Recordings that took place less than 12 months ago, TIM CLARK has wasted no time carving-out his own niche and leaving an impression. Following his first Coldharbour releases -- "Oasis" and "Gateway," the latter heavily supported by global music icon MARKUS SCHULZ -- TIM CLARK revs 2024 into high gear with "Descent." The track is an ode to MARKUS SCHULZ's 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Tour, an ongoing nightclub tour on which TIM CLARK is a touring DJ. "Descent" is a fierce, energetic club and festival banger that draws its inspiration from CLARK's experiences performing at EDC Orlando and Avalon Hollywood, in addition to other world-class venues. Sensuous vocals and gigantic riffs characterize "Descent," a tune that lifts the mood with its burst of feel-good energy.
Stream the official music video for TIM CLARK, "Descent" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAsiH4msF9M
Get TIM CLARK's new single, "Descent" (Coldharbour), here: https://coldharbour.complete.me/descent
