Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Descent" on February 16th, 2024

"Descent" is TIM CLARK's new single from esteemed electronic dance music record label, Coldharbour Recordings. The official music video for "Descent" includes original footage of TIM CLARK while touring with MARKUS SCHULZ and the latter's 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Tour 2023-2024.

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerful. Thrusting. Driving. The DJ sets and original productions of rising talent TIM CLARK put him at the head of the pack. TIM CLARK's new single, "Descent" (Coldharbour Recordings), is out on February 16th, 2024.