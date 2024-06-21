Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Feel You Now" on June 21st, 2024

The electronic dance music (EDM) track is the latest soaring, high-energy effort from the two-time EDMAwards 2024 Best Breakout Artist Winner, TIM CLARK.
MIAMI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energetic. Buoyant. Celebratory. The music of DJ/producer TIM CLARK has a unique ability to elicit positive emotions. The latest release by TIM CLARK is titled, "Feel You Now," a victorious electronic dance music (EDM) track poised to take over the dancefloor for summer 2024. TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" (Coldharbour Recordings) is out now.
Bouncy and upbeat, sonically powerful and full of vigor, TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" has all the hallmarks of a club or festival anthem. Embodying the restless energy of youth, "Feel You Now" is the perfect soundtrack to a hot, humid summer spent chasing dreams and celebrating personal victories, however significant or subtle they may be. Having a home on leading trance/progressive record label, Coldharbour Recordings, TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" is a track that announces an endless sea of bright, sunny days ahead.
Stream TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://coldharbour.complete.me/feelyounow
Watch the official music video for TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfctTBjca94
