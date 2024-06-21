Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Feel You Now" on June 21st, 2024

The electronic dance music (EDM) track is the latest soaring, high-energy effort from the two-time EDMAwards 2024 Best Breakout Artist Winner, TIM CLARK.

MIAMI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energetic. Buoyant. Celebratory. The music of DJ/producer TIM CLARK has a unique ability to elicit positive emotions. The latest release by TIM CLARK is titled, "Feel You Now," a victorious electronic dance music (EDM) track poised to take over the dancefloor for summer 2024. TIM CLARK's "Feel You Now" (Coldharbour Recordings) is out now.