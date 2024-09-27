Coldharbour Recordings Releases TIM CLARK "Lose My Breath" on September 27th, 2024

The release is the latest dancefloor destroyer from EDMAwards 2024 Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best New Artist on Tour Winner, TIM CLARK. The high-energy single will leave music-lovers breathless.
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic. Energetic. Bold. The music of TIM CLARK has the power to move people, both on an emotional level as well as on the dancefloor. The latest single from TIM CLARK is titled, "Lose My Breath," and it is available worldwide as of September 27th, 2024.
Love is the emotion that encompasses all others, and a secure, confident man is unafraid of showing his vulnerable side to the one he loves. Taking inspiration from his very eventful life, TIM CLARK produced the track "Lose My Breath" as an ode to his wife, Stacy, today the mother of CLARK's two young daughters. Reminiscing about the earliest encounters with Stacy during their courtship, TIM CLARK distills into music the passion he felt as this special woman took his breath away. With dynamic highs and rumbling lows, "Lose My Breath" is as at home on a crowded dancefloor as it would be in a movie soundtrack. Embodying movement and vigor, the track motivates listeners to dance.
Interspersed with actual footage of TIM CLARK's current-day career as an EDMAward-Winning DJ/producer, the official music video for "Lose My Breath" is autobiographical in nature. Ever the entertainer and consummate crowd-pleaser, TIM CLARK is depicted fully in his element: leading packed dancefloors from behind the controls of the DJ-decks. For this artist, life doesn't merely imitate art; it inspires it.
Stream TIM CLARK's "Lose My Breath" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://coldharbour.lnk.to/losemybreath.
Watch the official music video for TIM CLARK's "Lose My Breath," here: https://youtu.be/CDrzNhzJSuU.
