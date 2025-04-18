Coldharbour Recordings Releases "You Belong" by Markus Schulz & Tim Clark featuring Linney, April 18th, 2025

"You Belong" is the massive radio-ready song from the powerhouse trio comprising electronic dance music DJ/producers, Markus Schulz and Tim Clark, teaming with rising star vocalist, Linney. The song is a departure from the producers' recent releases and it signals a new focus on radio.
NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radio-ready. Upbeat. Catchy. The new release from internationally-recognized electronic dance music (EDM) artists, Markus Schulz and Tim featuring Linney is "You Belong" (Coldharbour Recordings) and the song is available everywhere as of April 18th, 2025.
At a moment in time when relationships, communal bonds and society itself can feel fraught or uncertain, the songwriters and producers behind "You Belong" wanted to release this song into the world. Immediately from the song's intro, "You Belong" seizes the listener's attention as the positive feelings begin to flow. Linney's crystal clear vocals come in rich and multi-layered, all the better to dispel any darkness or doubt and make way for an almost rebellious positivity. "You Belong" is an ear-worm that is already proving its popularity amongst music-lovers when Markus Schulz and Tim Clark play it out as DJs or with Linney singing vocals at special events.
The Original version of "You Belong" is distinctly appealing to FM radio programmers and fans of music festivals; while the Extended version is longer and suited for underground nightclub performances. The production is clean and polished with a topline that's as irresistible as it is memorable.
"You Belong" is the song for summer 2025.
Stream or save Markus Schulz & Tim Clark feat. Linney, "You Belong" (Coldharbour), here: https://coldharbour.lnk.to/YouBelong
Watch the official music video for Markus Schulz & Tim Clark feat. Linney, "You Belong" (Coldharbour), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyueXuaZBB4
