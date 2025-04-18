Coldharbour Recordings Releases "You Belong" by Markus Schulz & Tim Clark featuring Linney, April 18th, 2025

'You Belong' is an ear-worm that is already proving its popularity amongst music-lovers. Post this

The Original version of "You Belong" is distinctly appealing to FM radio programmers and fans of music festivals; while the Extended version is longer and suited for underground nightclub performances. The production is clean and polished with a topline that's as irresistible as it is memorable.

"You Belong" is the song for summer 2025.

Stream or save Markus Schulz & Tim Clark feat. Linney, "You Belong" (Coldharbour), here: https://coldharbour.lnk.to/YouBelong

Watch the official music video for Markus Schulz & Tim Clark feat. Linney, "You Belong" (Coldharbour), here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyueXuaZBB4

