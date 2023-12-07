Coldwater Creek & Soft Surroundings Select Newmine's Chief Returns OfficerⓇ

"Returns are a major focus for our brands. Newmine's innovative solution enables our brands to proactively reduce returns leading to greater sales and profitability." Post this

Coldwater Creek and Soft Surroundings sought an innovative approach to prevent and reduce returns rather than simply managing the returns process. Using Chief Returns Officer's predictive analytics, the Coldwater Creek and Soft Surroundings teams will be able to quickly analyze and take corrective actions on why customers return merchandise, which will both deepen the loyalty and trust with their customers and improve profitability and customer satisfaction.

"Returns are a major focus for our brands. Newmine's innovative solution enables our brands to proactively reduce returns leading to greater sales and profitability," says David Walde, CEO at Coldwater Creek, and Soft Surroundings.

CEO and Founder of Newmine, Navjit Bhasin, added "Our Applied-AI platform, Chief Returns OfficerⓇ, disrupts an industry-wide problem that had been assumed as a cost of doing business until now. Innovative brands and retailers are starting to embrace this practical application of AI & ML to solve the retail industry's trillion-dollar problem of product returns."

Newmine's Chief Returns OfficerⓇ is a purpose-built, returns intelligence platform for solving the industry's most persistent business challenge of merchandise returns. Through automated analysis of sales, returns, and customer feedback data to identify the root cause of returns, Chief Returns OfficerⓇ empowers retailers in-season to address upstream issues that cause returns - and save millions in net revenue.

About Coldwater Creek

Founded in Sandpoint, Idaho in 1984, Coldwater Creek is a lifestyle brand and ecommerce retailer of women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. Inspired by the splendor of the great Northwest, Coldwater Creek's unique fashion aesthetic embraces the simplicity, artistry, and beauty of nature. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coldwater Creek is committed to creating meaningful customer relationships, a seamless shopping experience, and trusted style advice.

About Soft Surroundings

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Soft Surroundings is a thoughtfully curated retailer of women's apparel, home, shoe, and accessories merchandise. Releasing its first catalog in 1999, Soft Surroundings has since been dedicated to empowering women to look and feel their best. Soft Surroundings meets the needs of its many devoted customers through its e-commerce channel, SoftSurroundings.com

About Newmine

Newmine's Chief Returns OfficerⓇ is a returns intelligence platform purpose-built for returns prevention. It helps retailers identify the root cause of returns, take corrective actions through prescribed recommendations, and scorecard key processes for greater operational control. Leading retailers and brands use Newmine's Chief Returns OfficerⓇ to protect revenue, boost profitability, enhance customer experience, and improve sustainability. Visit newmine.com for more information.

Media Contact

Rhea Singh, Newmine, 1 9783179577, [email protected], newmine.com

