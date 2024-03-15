Coldwell Banker Elite Realtor® Heather Ferris to Lead Collaboration with North Stafford High School in Establishing CBE Cares Closet for Students in Need

Coldwell Banker Elite to launch CBE Cares Closet on March 18th at North Stafford High School in collaboration with Realtor® Heather Ferris, providing essential resources to students in need.

STAFFORD, Va., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officially launching on March 18th, Coldwell Banker Elite, in partnership with Realtor® Heather Ferris and in collaboration with North Stafford High School (NSHS), is thrilled to announce the approval and commencement of a heartfelt initiative aimed at addressing the needs of students at NSHS. Ferris will spearhead the establishment of a CBE Cares Closet, with the objective of providing essential resources to students facing challenges in a respectful and supportive manner.

Situated off of 610, the sidewalks of Coldwell Banker Elite's Stafford office offer safe passage to many NSHS students who walk to and from school. On any given school day, upwards of 20 students are observed walking past the office. Recognizing the needs of these students, Ferris's proposal for the CBE Cares Closet has been approved to provide a discreet and welcoming space where students can access personal hygiene items, non-perishable goods, and basic seasonal clothing items without any questions or judgment.

"We're proud to collaborate with Principal Dr. Turner, the Counseling Department, Social Worker, and School Nurses to ensure the CBE Cares Closet meets students' needs, reflecting our shared commitment to a supportive community," said Heather Ferris, Realtor® at Coldwell Banker Elite.

With the approved proposal, this initiative, created to address the immediate needs of students facing challenges, will be supported by generous contributions from Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors® and industry colleagues. This collaborative effort not only underscores the company's commitment to community service but also fosters a sense of unity within the community.

"We're thrilled to introduce the CBE Cares Closet initiative. It's all about coming together as a community to ensure every student feels supported and valued. We believe in making a real difference in the lives of our young community members," remarked Conor Breen, Vice President of Operations at Coldwell Banker Elite. "This project is more than donating much-needed items to local schools, it's about showing that we care and that we're here for each other. We're excited to see the positive impact it will have on our local schools and the students it serves."

"Heather Ferris is an amazing reflection of Coldwell Banker Elite's Legacy initiative," commented Matthew Rathbun, Executive Vice President at Coldwell Banker Elite. "It is our desire to have a positive impact on our community and specifically in the area of giving. Heather's CBE Cares Closet is going to be a much-needed resource to young people in our schools who need personal items to be accessible to them in a way that preserves their dignity."

Coldwell Banker Elite is excited to embark on this meaningful endeavor and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the NSHS community. Community support is vital for the success of the CBE Cares Closet. Donations can be made by contacting Heather Ferris or visiting our Stafford location at 100 Parkway Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554.

ABOUT CBE CARES CLOSET

CBE Cares Closet is a Stafford-based community outreach initiative dedicated to creating positive impacts on the lives of individuals facing economic challenges, fostering a more inclusive and supportive community.

ABOUT COLDWELL BANKER ELITE

Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with 9 offices around the Northern and Central Virginia region. Founded in 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite's creative marketing, innovative technology and commitment to quality and unmatched service has helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management and relocation services. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact

Heather Ferris, Coldwell Banker Elite, 1 540-479-9394, [email protected], coldwellbankerelite.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Elite