Coldwell Banker Hearthside Acquires Acre & Estate Brokerage, Strengthening Leadership in the Lehigh Valley

"This wasn't just a market move. It was a culture fit," said Jamie Mancuso, co-owner of Coldwell Banker Hearthside. "Eric's agents, his energy, his ideas, they will complement and elevate what we do company-wide."

The acquisition builds and strengthens Coldwell Banker Hearthside's footprint in the Lehigh Valley, building upon its existing presence and reinforcing its commitment to the region. As part of the integration, Leadbetter will assume the role of President for the Lehigh Valley Division, bringing his leadership and vision to the expanded organization.

"What drew me to Hearthside was their independence, their innovation, and their clear sense of identity," said Eric Leadbetter, founder of Acre & Estate. "This isn't a corporation absorbing a boutique firm. It's two philosophies aligning. We're not just adding volume—we're scaling values."

The merger also introduces a regionalized leadership structure within Coldwell Banker Hearthside. Stefanie Hahn, a longtime leader at Hearthside, will serve as President of the Delaware Valley region, while Leadbetter will lead the Lehigh Valley. This model allows for growth without compromising the company's people-first culture. While Jamie Mancuso and his co-owner, Robin Mancuso will remain actively involved in the company's daily operations with a renewed focus on driving innovation as the brand enters this next chapter of growth.

"We don't have layers and layers of management," Mancuso explained. "Our agents call me directly. They know we're all in this together."

For clients, the merger means enhanced resources, expanded market reach, and access to best-in-class tools and support—from the Lehigh Valley to the Poconos to the Jersey Shore.

"We're not waiting on the market," Mancuso added. "We're moving forward. We're betting on good people, doing things the right way, and building something great—together."

