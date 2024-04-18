Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names Brook Sparks As Their 2023 Top Listing Agent

"Brook is truly exceptional. She not only excels in sales, managing both the Outer Banks and Currituck mainland markets, but also successfully operates a boutique property management firm" says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. Post this

Brook is ranked in the Top 3% of all selling agents* on the Outer Banks. Her impressive sales volume has earned her the prestigious 2023 Coldwell Banker International President Elite Award, an honor bestowed upon the top 2% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.

"Being recognized for this achievement means everything to me. I have been beyond blessed to have the greatest clients and friends that support me in everything that I do. Showing property with your friends is the very best and makes the work day pass pretty quickly! I am fortunate that I get the opportunity to spend my days with clients that are true friends and partners. I am excited about 2024 and I look forward to helping my friends, neighbors and investors reach their homeowner goals in our area. No matter if clients are looking for a high returning investment or a forever home, I always want to be the person they trust" says Sparks.

"Brook is truly exceptional. She not only excels in sales, managing both the Outer Banks and Currituck mainland markets, but also successfully operates a boutique property management firm. What sets her apart even further is her dedication to local charitable organizations, such as the Wounded Warrior in Action program which brings purple heart recipients to the Outer Banks for a week of duck hunting, comradery, and relaxation" says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

At Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled commitment to service, boasting award-winning marketing strategies, and maintaining the distinction of being the Top Selling Sales Team on the OBX** for ten consecutive years. Whether you're selling a quaint coastal cottage, oceanfront estate, or something in between, trust the Outer Banks team that understands your home's potential and will deliver the best results.

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2023, $30,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 12.31.23

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.23

Media Contact

Pamela Smith, www.cbseaside.com, 2522556504, [email protected], www.cbseaside.com

SOURCE www.cbseaside.com