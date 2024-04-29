Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names Melissa Morgan As Agent Of The Year For Their Kill Devil Hills Location

"I've had the privilege of working with Melissa for more than 17 years, she stands out as one of the best, most knowledgeable agents I've had the pleasure to work with," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. Post this

"I am honored and grateful to be trusted by my buyers and sellers with their real estate goals. The Outer Banks has a unique real estate market consisting of primary residences, second homes, vacation rentals and investment homes. Some of these homes hold generations of family memories while others are simply investments. I am supported by a carefully cultivated team of photographers, inspectors, lenders, attorneys and contractors who I value for their professional advice and skills. I look forward to many more years of successfully helping dreams come true for my clients" says Morgan.

"I've had the privilege of working with Melissa for more than 17 years, and I must say, she stands out as one of the best, most knowledgeable agents I've had the pleasure to work with. Based on her 5-Star reviews, her clients feel the same way" says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

At Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled commitment to service, boasting award-winning marketing strategies, and maintaining the distinction of being the Top Selling Sales Team on the OBX** for ten consecutive years. Whether you're selling a quaint coastal cottage, oceanfront estate, or something in between, trust the Outer Banks team that understands your home's potential and will deliver the best results.

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2023, $30,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 12.31.23

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.23

Media Contact

Pamela Smith, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, 252-255-6504, [email protected], www.cbseaside.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty