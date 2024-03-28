Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names The Heather Sakers Team As Top Producing Team In Kitty Hawk

The Sakers Team stands out as one of the most efficiently managed teams, thanks to the professionalism and unwavering commitment demonstrated by Heather, Ann Taylor and Charles" says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. Post this

The team was honored at the firm's Annual Awards Luncheon, held recently at Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores, NC. Heather and her team also earned the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society Team Award, an esteemed honor given to the top 27% of all sales associate/representative teams worldwide.

The Heather Sakers Team consists of team leader, Heather Sakers, along with team members Ann Taylor Lusk and Charles Gill. Heather Sakers is ranked in the Top 3% of all Selling agents in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS*.

"My team and I are so incredibly honored and grateful to be named the Kitty Hawk team of the year for a 3rd consecutive year in a row! A client recently wrote me a review after selling their home, and said I was 'extremely well prepared'. After 18 years of selling real estate on the Outer Banks, one thing has remained constant in every unique transaction and that is you can never be too prepared in real estate.

It takes constant communication, a deep market understanding, good old-fashioned integrity and endless perseverance to help our clients meet their goals year after year. You also need the right local contacts since it truly takes a village to successfully get a deal to closing. I will say one of our highs for the year was just having an amazing behind the scenes group of local attorneys, insurance providers, contractors, inspectors, and property managers to call on that helped make every transaction come together seamlessly.

Our challenges included staying one step ahead of an ever changing and shifting market, and really understanding the core of where those shifts were coming from so we could advise our clients accordingly. This will continue to be a challenge in 2024 as I expect our market to continue shifting with many factors involved. My team and I truly love digging into the details of our Outer Banks market and being prepared as your local experts. We are always available to connect and start curating a plan that is as unique and individual as each of our clients and properties we represent," -Heather Sakers.

"The Sakers Team stands out as one of the most efficiently managed teams, thanks to the professionalism and unwavering commitment demonstrated by Heather, Ann Taylor and Charles. They excel in educating their clients about market trends, empowering them to make well-informed real estate decisions, be it purchasing or selling properties.

Each member of the team is highly regarded within the Outer Banks community and consistently support our local charitable organizations" says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has once again sold the most* real estate on the Outer Banks!

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

At Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled commitment to service, boasting award-winning marketing strategies, and maintaining the distinction of being the Top Selling Sales Team on the OBX** for ten consecutive years. Whether you're selling a quaint coastal cottage, oceanfront estate, or something in between, trust the Outer Banks team that understands your home's potential and will deliver the best results.

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2023, $30,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 12.31.23

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.23

