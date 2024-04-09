Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names Vandermyde Group As Team Of The Year For 2023

"The VanderMyde Group maintains its position as the consistent leader in listings and sales within our firm, achieving the top honor for the seventh consecutive year."-Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. Post this

In addition to being the Top Producing Team, the VanderMyde Group led the firm in the most units sold with a total of 87 closings equaling close to $70 Million in sales volume. The VanderMyde Group was also the #1 Listing Team of the Year and earned the

2023 Coldwell Banker International President's Circle Team award—a prestigious recognition given only to the top 10% of all sales associate/representative teams worldwide.

The Vandermyde Real Estate Group is founded on the pillars of trust, reputation, hard work, and dedication. Each member of the team is passionately committed to going above and beyond for their clients, delivering exceptional service and exceeding expectations time and time again.

Led by Heather VanderMyde, who Ranked #2 out of 609 producing agents in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS, the VanderMyde Group includes agents Kiirsten Farr, Will Greg, Kasey Rabar, and Trish Berruet. Saska Zivkovic is the team's assistant and John VanderMyde provides professional HDR photography and drone video for their listings.

"I am thrilled the Vandermyde Real Estate Group has been honored with a prestigious top agent award, a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and delivering exceptional results to our clients. Receiving this award fills me with a deep sense of gratitude and pride. I extend sincerest appreciation to our valued clients and are thankful for the opportunity to be their trusted advisors throughout their real estate journey" says Team Leader VanderMyde.

"The VanderMyde Group maintains its position as the consistent leader in listings and sales within our firm, achieving the top honor for the seventh consecutive year. Their consistent dedication to clients, expert marketing strategies, and proactive approach to their business growth, regardless of market fluctuations, sets an exemplary standard" says Pamela Smith Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty

At Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled commitment to service, boasting award-winning marketing strategies, and maintaining the distinction of being the Top Selling Sales Team on the OBX** for ten consecutive years. Whether you're selling a quaint coastal cottage, oceanfront estate, or something in between, trust the Outer Banks team that understands your home's potential and will deliver the best results.

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2023, $30,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 12.31.23

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.23

CONTACT: Pamela Smith, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, 2522556504, [email protected], www.cbseaside.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty