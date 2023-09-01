Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 On The Outer Banks, Names The Sandman Team As Mid-Year Top Producing Team Of Their Kitty Hawk Location

We are also blessed with many clients who have come back to us to in some cases to handle multiple transactions."-John Leatherwood. Tweet this

When asked what has contributed to his team's success, John explains, "We have enjoyed meeting so many new people through one of our team members who have ended up purchasing or selling a property. We are also blessed with many clients who have come back to us to in some cases to handle multiple transactions."

"John and his team have represented us in purchase and sale transactions over the past few years, and he is far and away the most professional and dedicated agent we have ever met. John is exceptionally organized, always on time, responsive, and knowledgeable about every aspect of a real estate transaction. His follow-up is always consistent and communication lines are very clear--we were never left wondering where we stood at any point of a transaction. His great character and honesty shine through in every conversation! A true pleasure to do business with," wrote one recent 5-Star review.

If you are interested in speaking to the Sandman Team, they can be reached by phone: John at 252-202-3834, Lisa at 252-489-1980, and Debbie at 252-202-9013.

"John has been selling real estate on the Outer Banks for over 30 years and always maintains a consistent volume throughout both buyer and seller-driven markets. John's client relationships are built from his strong work ethic and remarkable customer service. I am always impressed by his team's approach to cultivating a prosperous repeat business by sustaining consistent communication with each client throughout all points of a transaction," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2022, close to $60,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 6.30.23

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 6.30.23

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 6.30.23

