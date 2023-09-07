Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 On The Outer Banks, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team

They consistently stay in touch with their clients to keep them updated on each step of their transaction, along with the current market conditions, which has greatly contributed to their success this year," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. Tweet this

Heather VanderMyde is ranked #2 in sales volume out of 488 producing agents in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors* and has had 40 closings in the first half of this year, one of only two agents in our MLS to achieve this milestone. The VanderMyde Group has received many accolades for their success, consistently ranking among the top teams for Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

"We listed our home with Heather and her team in early May and the home sold in eight weeks from start to finish, at full price. Her team is very skilled and efficient, and combines all aspects you will need to sell (or buy) your home. Prompt communication and clear, expert advice are what you expect and what you will get from Heather and her team. Based on our experience, I highly recommend you hire them," wrote a recent 5-Star Review on Heather's website.

Team Leader Heather VanderMyde can be reached by phone at (252) 202-2375 or via email at [email protected].

"So far, 2023 has been the first challenging market on the Outer Banks in over 3 years but that hasn't slowed down The VanderMyde Group. Instead, Heather and her team have done an incredible job of adapting to the changing conditions. They consistently stay in touch with their clients to keep them updated on each step of their transaction, along with the current market conditions, which has greatly contributed to their success this year," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.23 – 6.30.23

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

A locally-owned company with deep Outer Banks roots, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty remains committed to supporting the local community. In 2022, close to $60,000 was donated to local charitable organizations including Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Beach Food Pantry, Outer Banks Veterans and Dare County Education Foundation.

We offer an unmatched commitment to service, award-winning marketing, and the Top Selling Sales Team on the OBX** for nine consecutive years. Whether you're selling a quaint coastal cottage, oceanfront estate, or something in between, trust the Outer Banks team that understands your home's potential and will deliver the best results.

**As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 6.30.23

