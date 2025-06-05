Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP Recognized in Chambers USA 2025 for Hedge Funds Practice; Managing Partner Karl Cole-Frieman Also Ranked

This acknowledgment reflects our team's deep industry knowledge, collaborative approach, and ongoing commitment to supporting clients in a dynamic regulatory and market environment. Post this

The Chambers USA guide is published annually by Chambers and Partners and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious legal directories in the industry. Rankings are determined through independent research, including interviews with clients and peers, and evaluate firms and attorneys based on criteria such as legal knowledge, client service, commercial astuteness, and professional conduct.

"We're honored to be recognized by Chambers USA for our Hedge Funds practice," said Karl Cole-Frieman. "This acknowledgment reflects our team's deep industry knowledge, collaborative approach, and ongoing commitment to supporting clients in a dynamic regulatory and market environment."

CFM represents fund managers across asset classes and strategies, with deep expertise in hedge funds, venture capital, digital assets, private equity, and other alternative investment vehicles. The firm is known for its responsive service, business-focused legal advice, and leadership in emerging fund structures and technologies.

For more information, please visit www.colefrieman.com.

About: Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP (CFM) is a leading investment management law firm known for providing top-tier, innovative, and collaborative legal solutions for complex financial services matters. Headquartered in San Francisco, CFM services start-up investment managers, multibillion-dollar funds, and everything in between. The firm provides a full suite of legal services to private funds and their managers across a diverse range of asset classes, including fund formation, regulatory compliance, counterparty documentation (digital and traditional prime brokerage, ISDA, repo, and vendor agreements), employment and compensation matters, and routine business matters. CFM is particularly well known for its pioneering work with digital asset funds and their managers. The firm's corporate and intellectual property (IP) practice groups advise founders, management teams, and investors during all stages of a business's lifecycle including fundraising, M&A, governance, IP, employment, tax, and regulatory compliance for service and product launches. CFM also publishes the prominent Hedge Fund Law Blog. For more information, please add us on LinkedIn, follow us on X, and visit us at colefrieman.com.

Media Contact

Marcia Delgadillo, Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, 1 415-762-2849, [email protected], https://colefrieman.com/

SOURCE Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP