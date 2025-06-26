Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP Welcomes New Partner Kevin Leiske

Kevin's deep industry knowledge and experience advising sophisticated fund managers with cryptocurrency and digital assets complements our team's strengths and supports our continued commitment to providing best-in-class legal counsel to our clients. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the partnership," said Karl Cole-Frieman, Managing Partner of Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP. "Kevin's deep industry knowledge and experience advising sophisticated fund managers with cryptocurrency and digital assets complements our team's strengths and supports our continued commitment to providing best-in-class legal counsel to our clients." Managing Partner Bart Mallon noted, "We plan to build out the nation's leading tax practice for investors in cryptocurrency and digital assets."

Kevin's addition to the firm reflects Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP's ongoing strategic growth and dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients in the evolving investment management landscape.

About: Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP (CFM) is a leading investment management law firm known for providing top-tier, innovative, and collaborative legal solutions for complex financial services matters. Headquartered in San Francisco, CFM services start-up investment managers, multibillion-dollar funds, and everything in between. The firm provides a full suite of legal services to private funds and their managers across a diverse range of asset classes, including fund formation, regulatory compliance, counterparty documentation (digital and traditional prime brokerage, ISDA, repo, and vendor agreements), employment and compensation matters, and routine business matters. CFM is particularly well known for its pioneering work with digital asset funds and their managers. The firm's corporate and intellectual property (IP) practice groups advise founders, management teams, and investors during all stages of a business's lifecycle including fundraising, M&A, governance, IP, employment, tax, and regulatory compliance for service and product launches. CFM also publishes the prominent Hedge Fund Law Blog. For more information, please add us on LinkedIn, follow us on X, and visit us at colefrieman.com.

