Cole Mueller launches new feature film "American Parlay" set in the world of sports betting

Cole Mueller is betting on his newest feature script, "American Parlay", a drama/thriller in the vein of "Rounders" and "The Gambler."

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The film stars Christopher Dietrick ("Limited Edition", "All the Time in Our World", "The Black Bart Of Taco King #17") as Jeremy Ranch, a young gambling addict who is hired by a mysterious whale to place a large bet for him in Vegas. The story then unfolds over the next 48 hours where he encounters grifters, con women, erratic bookies, desperate boxers, all while battling a debilitating gambling addiction.

This is the first project for Mueller since his TV Pilot "Limited Edition" finished a successful festival run and signals the first project for his newly minted FILMKID production company.

Producers are Mueller's FILMKID, Sade Katarina from Effloresce Entertainment and Lena Coccetti.

Sade Katarina is a producer, writer and actress originally from Helsinki, Finland, and currently based in Los Angeles. Sade has appeared in major television and film projects and is the creator and author of the "Blossoming" coming-of-age book series, which has been optioned by Emmy-Award winning Taublieb Films, known for "The Vow" with Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams. In 2022, Sade founded her company Effloresce Entertainment where she develops, finances and produces, with a talent for connecting and creating exceptional teams around her projects.

Lena Coccetti is a creative producer with over eight years of experience in the industry. She has produced narrative projects such as, "Letter Eight", starring Carson Higgins ("Babylon"), "The Stairwell", co-starring Larry Hankin ("Friends"), "SEUL", co-starring Marisa Petroro ("Ford v. Ferrari"), and "Halcyon", starring Sade Katarina ("Annabelle Comes Home") and Jesse Posey ("Selena: The Series").

For more information check out the official FILMKID website: www.film-kid.com

"American Parlay" signals the first project for Mueller's newly minted FILMKID production company.

Media Contact

FILMKID, www.film-kid.com, 1 4805860467, [email protected]

SOURCE www.film-kid.com