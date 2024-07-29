ColecoVision Announces the Launch of the Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit Bringing Back the Golden Era of Gaming with Modern Innovations

"With the ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit, we are not just bringing back a piece of gaming history; we are enhancing it with modern technology to create a timeless experience," said Mark Thomann, CEO of Dormitus Brands, who owns and is relaunching the ColecoVison brand. Post this

The ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit is a testament to ColecoVision's enduring legacy. Crafted to evoke nostalgia, the arcade machine features the iconic ColecoVision branding and design, reminiscent of the '80s arcade era. It comes preloaded with 40 classic ColecoVision games and the ability to add ROMs from various classic and current gaming systems, via its open-source versatility.

"With the ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit, we are not just bringing back a piece of gaming history; we are enhancing it with modern technology to create a timeless experience," said Mark Thomann, CEO of Dormitus Brands, who owns and is relaunching the ColecoVison brand. "This launch is a celebration of our heritage and a step forward into the future of gaming."

This exciting new product is made possible through a partnership with American Gear Company, a Utah-based entity, renowned for its high-quality manufacturing. "We are thrilled to collaborate with American Gear to bring this beloved gaming experience back to life," Thomann added. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit."

Ryan Monson, CEO of American Gear, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "Working with ColecoVision on this project has been an incredible journey. We are proud to contribute to the revival of such an iconic brand and to deliver a product that will delight retro gaming fans and new players." Monson further emphasized, "American Gear is honored to partner with ColecoVision to recreate this iconic arcade experience. Our focus on quality craftsmanship ensures that every unit delivers the authentic feel and excitement of the original, with the added benefits of modern advancements."

The ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit boasts several key features:

Iconic ColecoVision branding and sleek cabinet design

Made with White Birch and constructed in the USA ( Utah )

( ) Open-source customization, allowing for the addition of new games from a variety of systems

Preloaded with 40 classic ColecoVision games

Easy setup with high-quality joysticks, trackball, arcade buttons, and original-style ColecoVision gamepad.

High-definition 32" display for vibrant visuals

Community hub to connect with passionate retro gamers

The ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit is available now at www.colecovision.com . Retro gaming enthusiasts and collectors can purchase their units directly from the official website, ensuring they don't miss this exciting blend of nostalgia and modern gaming technology.

About ColecoVision

ColecoVision, a brand of Coleco Industries, is known for its groundbreaking home video game console released in 1982. The console set new standards in the gaming industry with its superior graphics and expansive game library. Today, ColecoVision continues to innovate, bringing classic gaming experiences to modern audiences.

About American Gear Company

American Gear is a leading manufacturer of high-quality gaming and entertainment products. Known for their commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, American Gear Company partners with iconic brands to deliver exceptional products that resonate with consumers.

About Dormitus Brands

Dormitus Brands is an iconic brand revitalization company that identifies, acquires, redevelops, and monetizes iconic brand intellectual property. Dormitus Brands manages a portfolio of holdings in well-led enterprises formed around the foundation of great brands, great people, great partners, and great strategies.

