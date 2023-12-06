Colin Barnes announces the release of 'A True Australian Outback Story'

New book traces the life of traces the life of Ronald Barnes and his family, from modest beginnings in New South Wales Australia to a comfortable life in retirement

KINGS POINT, Australia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colin Barnes' mission was to honor his father's life journey and legacy, which began in the unassuming town of Peak Hill, New South Wales, Australia. To achieve this goal, he has unveiled "A True Australian Outback Story" (published by Balboa Press). In this book, readers will discover a captivating narrative that spans from a young boy's life in the remote Australian bush of western New South Wales to his eventual retirement in the comfortable serenity of the southeastern coast of Australia.

Within these pages, Colin delves into the life of his father, Ronald Barnes, who commenced his journey on a property located roughly three miles west of the quaint Peak Hill, New South Wales. The journey eventually leads to a tranquil coastal haven known as Kings Point near Ulladulla, New South Wales. Colin also lovingly shares cherished recollections from his mother, Margaret Barnes.

This book, adorned with a collection of family photographs, is a rollercoaster of emotions, encompassing moments of sorrow, joy, curiosity, and humor, intertwined with a dash of adventure. Through these pages, readers will immerse themselves in the bygone era of growing up in the Australian outback, spanning the 1930s to the 1960s. Colin's parents ultimately left the bush and transitioned to urban life. After a lifetime of relentless toil, they eventually savored a retirement marked by comfort and contentment.

Colin believes that his book will resonate with anyone who savors a genuine tale of transforming adversity into prosperity, even when starting from humble origins and navigating significant setbacks. The first 35 years of the story unfolds in the heart of the outback in New South Wales, Australia, providing an illuminating glimpse into the realities of life during that era. While it was an arduous existence, the enduring bonds of community and the support of one another allowed them to weather the storms that life hurled their way, fostering a vibrant social life through sports, social gatherings, and their local community. This narrative spans 90 years of life, and it is a rare gem, offering a genuine and beautiful tale to be shared with others.

In response to the question of what he hopes readers will glean from the book, Colin eloquently expresses, "This familial chronicle invites contemplation on the transformative power of a positive outlook, unwavering perseverance, and an attitude of gratitude, paving the way to a life well-lived. I earnestly wish that readers will discern how love, self-belief, the support of cherished family and friends, and unwavering dedication to one's dreams can yield the ultimate rewards." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844497-a-true-australian-outback-story

About the Author

Colin Barnes, the middle child in a family of three boys, moved from their farm to Canberra at the tender age of 7. His parents decided on Catholic schools for their children upon arriving in the city. However, Colin's enthusiasm for school was lacking, and he eagerly departed at 16, right after completing year 10. Initially, he embarked on a plumbing apprenticeship but didn't quite click with his mentor. Subsequently, he explored various trade assistant roles across electrical work, building, bricklaying, gardening, and driving. It was in the realm of gardening that he discovered his passion. Colin eventually co-founded a successful gardening business with a friend. In 1983, at the age of 27, he married and soon welcomed two children into the world. An opportunity in the public service arose, but he found it unfulfilling, pushing him to explore the world of computers and the internet, foreseeing their limitless potential. After leaving the public service in 1993, he ventured into information technology as a contractor and launched his consulting and IT sales endeavors. However, by 2000, he sought a return to outdoor work. Colin's life underwent a profound transformation following his divorce in 1992. It was through fortuitous encounters that he encountered meditation and Hermetic studies, discovering his true self and life's direction. Since then, he has embarked on numerous world travels and adventures, both domestically and abroad.

