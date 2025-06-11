Collab Capital Closes $75M Fund II, Scales Its Vision for "Shared Prosperity"

"In a time when power is consolidating, and gaps are widening, Collab Capital is doubling down on founders who are building solutions that will improve the lives of all people." Jewel Burks Solomon, Collab Co-founder and Managing Partner Post this

The raise follows the success of Collab's $50M Fund I and brings both new and returning limited partners into the fold, bringing the firm's total assets under management to $125M.

Fund II limited partners include Apple, Leon Levine Foundation, California IBank and External Investing Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

With Fund II, Collab Capital will focus exclusively on Seed and Series A investments, while continuing to target companies led by founders who are, in Collab's words, "best equipped to solve real-world, consequential problems through unique market expertise and lived experience."

Through its inaugural fund, Collab invested in 38 companies, comprising a portfolio delivering marked results, validating the firm's investment thesis. Since its initial investment in 2020, multiple companies have achieved million-dollar revenue months, secured national contracts and reached cash flow positive. Standouts like Hairbrella, Revry, Intus Care, Goodr and Culina Health exemplify this momentum and illustrate how financial rigor combined with mission alignment can generate both meaningful impact and competitive returns.

"Fund I showed us what's possible when you back the right people with the right support," said Jewel Burks Solomon, co-founder and managing partner. "Fund II is about scaling that belief and deepening our conviction that proximity is power and that founders closest to the problem are best positioned to solve it. We're investing in the infrastructure of an inclusive economy, where real solutions generate real returns for our communities and for our investors."

A Refined Strategy for Sustainable Growth

After the success of Fund I, Collab has continued to sharpen its investment model, organizing its approach around three thematic pillars:

Economic Mobility: Platforms preparing the workforce for an AI-powered economy and driving economic mobility at scale by expanding access to high-paying jobs; bridging the skills gap; and ensuring equitable access to capital and resources.

Healthcare Access: Healthcare innovations expanding access, closing equity gaps and delivering better outcomes through scalable, tech-enabled care models.

Community Infrastructure: Modern infrastructure solutions reimagining how communities access power, transportation, broadband, housing and food through models built for resilience and scale.

These themes serve as both a strategic filter for Fund II and a long-term vision for the firm, focusing investment on areas where changing demographics, systemic inequities and market inefficiencies intersect.

Through Fund II, Collab will deploy $1 to $2 million into approximately 30 companies over five years, with 40 percent reserved for follow-on investments in top-performing portfolio companies. Six companies have already received investments, including:

SparkCharge – the world's first mobile, off-grid EV charging platform for fleets

River Health – a telehealth provider delivering affordable, membership-based healthcare for the millions of hourly and uninsured workers traditional systems leave behind

A0 – a platform transforming mobile development by using AI to generate fully-functional React Native apps in minutes

Support Beyond Capital

Collab's "collaboration-as-a-service" framework, developed and tested in Fund I, also evolved in anticipation of Fund II with even deeper, relationship-driven support. The model connects founders not just to capital, but to strategic guidance, operational resources and meaningful connections meant to unlock scale. This includes everything from personalized coaching and go-to-market planning to warm introductions with enterprise partners and follow-on investors.

Two examples of this expanded support include:

The Executive-in-Residence program, which provides on-demand expertise in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and fintech. Dr. Nashlie Sephus, a former Amazon AI leader and tech entrepreneur, serves as Collab's inaugural AI Executive-in-Residence.

Strategic Town Halls, a quarterly event tailored to real-time portfolio needs. Our town halls feature top industry experts who lead sessions on a range of topics, including AI implementation, enterprise sales, company culture, and economic outlooks.

Collab also continues to prioritize founder well-being, offering free therapy sessions, through a partnership with CWC Coaching and Therapy, to every founder in its portfolio, a reflection of the firm's belief that sustainable companies start with supported leaders.

"We believe this is the time to lean in, not pull back," said Barry Givens, co-founder and managing partner."Our investment partners understand that alpha lives where others aren't looking. Fund II is designed to be a flywheel where early investment, deep founder support and long-term partnership build momentum and multiply outcomes. Jewel and I built Collab to be the firm we wish we had when we were starting out. The impact extends far beyond the companies themselves. It creates jobs, economic mobility, and generational wealth."

To learn more about Collab Capital and its portfolio companies, visit www.collab.capital.

Media Contact

Jewel Burks Solomon, Collab Capital, 1 404-418-8295, [email protected], https://collab.capital

Sigele Winbush, Sigele Winbush Consulting, 1 4048622081, [email protected]

SOURCE Collab Capital