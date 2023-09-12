Collabra Announces Innovative Digital Marketing Partnership with Bright MLS

"Bright MLS continues to lead the way in expanding the MLS value proposition and we could not be more excited to bring our innovative AdBuilder product to their 100,000+ subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. Tweet this

"Bright MLS continues to lead the way in expanding the MLS value proposition and we could not be more excited to bring our innovative AdBuilder product to their 100,000+ subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "Digital marketing is critical for agents to remain competitive in today's challenging market. By including our technology both integrated within Bright's listing management system, and as an additional offering to both listing agents and buyer agents, we will make it super simple and convenient for their subscribers to embrace the power of online marketing creating brand awareness in support of lead-generation efforts."

"Bright pursues offerings that give our subscribers the edge they need to promote their businesses and serve their clients in this ever-changing market," said Bright MLS CMO Amit Kulkarni. "The importance of a social media presence strategy is critical to agents as part of their overall marketing strategy. This integration will make it easier than ever for our subscribers to grow their businesses and launch paid campaigns promoting both their listings and their personal brand."

AdBuilder is expected to be available to Bright MLS subscribers in October.

