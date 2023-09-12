Collabra Announces Innovative Digital Marketing Partnership with Bright MLS

Integrated AdBuilder digital advertising solution and SphereBuilder™ marketing automation and analytics platform will be available to Bright MLS Subscribers this fall
SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, Inc. ("Collabra"), a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics solution provider today announced a new partnership with Bright MLS ("Bright"), a leading multiple listing service serving over 100,000 real estate professionals in the Mid-Atlantic U.S., that will offer Bright subscribers a free social media checkup, as well as integrated access to Collabra's AdBuilder digital ad solution, allowing real estate agents the ability to create customized Facebook, Instagram and Google digital marketing campaigns.
Paid digital marketing campaigns have become table stakes for listing agents who want to give their listing, and themselves, the broadest exposure. With AdBuilder, Bright MLS subscribers will be able to preview and place professional, engaging and compliant listing ads in a just a few clicks without ever leaving the Bright MLS listing management system. Ads created with AdBuilder will include a custom landing page optimized for lead capture and agents will have access to full campaign results, complete with views, clicks, lead details and more. Facebook and Instagram ads are automatically created using engaging video, and feature key listing details, agent name, headshot and brokerage logo, all beautifully designed to attract the highest consumer engagement. Google search ads will be optimized with automated keywords to drive leads with high intention consumers.
"Bright MLS continues to lead the way in expanding the MLS value proposition and we could not be more excited to bring our innovative AdBuilder product to their 100,000+ subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "Digital marketing is critical for agents to remain competitive in today's challenging market. By including our technology both integrated within Bright's listing management system, and as an additional offering to both listing agents and buyer agents, we will make it super simple and convenient for their subscribers to embrace the power of online marketing creating brand awareness in support of lead-generation efforts."
"Bright pursues offerings that give our subscribers the edge they need to promote their businesses and serve their clients in this ever-changing market," said Bright MLS CMO Amit Kulkarni. "The importance of a social media presence strategy is critical to agents as part of their overall marketing strategy. This integration will make it easier than ever for our subscribers to grow their businesses and launch paid campaigns promoting both their listings and their personal brand."
AdBuilder is expected to be available to Bright MLS subscribers in October.
