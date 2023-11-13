Collabra Technology Appoints David Charron to its Board of Directors

David Charron is one of the brightest minds and most respected leaders in our industry, and we are fortunate to have him choose to join our Board Post this

Charron is a founding member of COVE and the MLS RoundTable, a past Chair of CMLS and formerly a Director for the National Association of Realtors.

Charron was recognized by Inman News eleven consecutive years as one of the "Most Influential People in Real Estate", was repeatedly recognized by the Swanepoel Power 200, and along with Wes Foster, received its 2018 Visionary Award. Charron received the inaugural MLS Award of Excellence from CMLS in 2015 and its Hall of Fame Award in September 2020. RIS MEDIA awarded Charron with its National Home Ownership Award in 2015 and its Hall of Fame Award in 2019.

"David Charron is one of the brightest minds and most respected leaders in our industry, and we are fortunate to have him choose to join our Board" said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "With our existing and soon to be announced partnerships with leading MLSs to integrate digital ads within listing management, we are laser-focused on becoming the undisputed leader in MLS-integrated digital marketing solutions for agents. David's deep understanding of the MLS industry, and his stellar reputation in real estate generally, will be invaluable as we move down this path."

Charron will join former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois, investor and startup leader Tom Simpson, investment banker Patrick Ringland and Cofano on the Collabra Board.

About Collabra Technology, Inc.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit: spherebuilder.io email [email protected].

Media Contact

Russ Cofano, Collabra Technology, 1 4255537473, russ.cofano@collabratechnology.com, https://www.collabratechnology.com

