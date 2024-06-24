Collabra Technology joins the CoreLogic® Real Estate Alliance Network

"This relationship brings significant synergies to our MLS clients and their members, enhancing their ability to manage and market listings effectively." -Shaleen Khatod, SVP, Product Management & Strategic Alliances, Real Estate Solutions Post this

"With real estate portals spending billions of dollars to gain consumer attention, there has never been a more important time for real estate professionals to leverage demand generation techniques to build and maintain their own individual digital presence," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra. "By integrating digital advertising in MLS listing management, we save agents massive time and frustration and deliver high-performing paid digital advertising campaigns with just a few clicks. Through our exciting new relationship with CoreLogic and their deep MLS channel, we look forward to AdBuilder becoming the dominant digital ad engine for real estate professionals in North America."

"We are thrilled to welcome Collabra to the CoreLogic Real Estate Alliance Network," said Shaleen Khatod, SVP, Product Management & Strategic Alliances, Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. "This relationship brings significant synergies to our MLS clients and their members, enhancing their ability to manage and market listings effectively. By integrating Collabra's AdBuilder with our Matrix and MLS-Touch platforms, we empower real estate professionals with seamless access to powerful digital advertising tools, driving greater exposure and engagement for their listings."

Visit www.corelogic.com to learn more about CoreLogic real estate solutions.

About Collabra Technology, Inc.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm on a mission to empower real estate professionals to become more effective marketers and grow their businesses while simultaneously reducing their dependence on consumer search portals. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit: spherebuilder.io or email [email protected].

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

