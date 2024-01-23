Collabra Technology's AdBuilder™ Goes Live with Bright MLS

"[Bright MLS} understands that forward-thinking MLSs must continue to push the MLS value proposition, and we could not be more excited to go live with our innovative AdBuilder product to their 100,000+ subscribers." - Russ Cofano Post this

With AdBuilder, Bright MLS subscribers are now able to place professional, engaging and compliant listing ads in a just a few clicks without ever leaving the Bright MLS listing management system. Ads created with AdBuilder include a custom landing page optimized for lead capture, and agents will have access to full campaign results, complete with views, clicks, lead details and more. Facebook and Instagram ads are automatically created using engaging video, and feature key listing details, agent name, headshot and brokerage logo, all beautifully designed to attract the highest consumer engagement. Google and Bing search ads are optimized with automated keywords to drive leads with high intention consumers.

"In a rapidly changing industry, we are fortunate to have a collaborator like Bright MLS. They understand that forward-thinking MLSs must continue to push the MLS value proposition, and we could not be more excited to go live with our innovative AdBuilder product to their 100,000+ subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "Savvy home sellers understand that the market has shifted and many now expect digital advertising to be part of the listing agent's marketing toolkit. By integrating AdBuilder technology within Bright's listing management, we've created the industry's most efficient way for MLS users to embrace the power of online marketing."

In addition to AdBuilder, Bright subscribers now have free access to SphereIndex™, as part of Collabra's SphereBuilder™ platform. SphereIndex is the industry's first, real-time digital marketing analytics tool which uses a proprietary algorithm to review an agent's online presence, including Facebook, Google, Instagram, TikTok and Zillow, to create a SphereIndex Score. That score is compared against the SphereBuilder Local Pro Benchmark, which sets the bar for peak performance based on the digital marketing activities of top producers in the agent's local area.

Bright MLS is the first large MLS to integrate AdBuilder and Collabra will be announcing more large MLS partners soon.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. For more information about the Collabra/Bright MLS partnership, please visit spherebuilder.io/brightmls. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit spherebuilder.io or email [email protected].

