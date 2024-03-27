Collabra Technology's Digital Marketing Platform Coming to Northstar MLS

"Collabra's AdBuilder platform and SphereBuilder and SphereIndex tools were easy to integrate with our systems, making it simple and convenient to offer these powerful digital marketing and lead-generation tools to our subscribers." Northstar CEO Tim Dain. Post this

Ads created with AdBuilder will include a custom landing page optimized for lead capture, and agents will have access to full campaign results, complete with views, clicks, lead details and more. Facebook and Instagram ads are automatically created using engaging video, and feature key listing details, agent name, headshot and brokerage logo, all beautifully designed to attract the highest consumer engagement. Google and Bing search ads will be optimized with automated keywords to drive leads with high intention consumers.

"In this period of hyper-change, NorthstarMLS continues to aggressively expand the MLS value proposition and we are excited to bring our innovative digital marketing solutions to their 22,000+ subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "There has never been a more important time for agents to build their own digital presence."

"Collabra's AdBuilder platform and SphereBuilder and SphereIndex tools were easy to integrate with our systems, making it simple and convenient to offer these powerful digital marketing and lead-generation tools to our subscribers," said NorthstarMLS CEO Tim Dain.

NorthstarMLS joins Bright MLS and a soon to be announced third large MLS to integrate Collabra technology in their MLS platform. AdBuilder, SphereIndex and SphereBuilder are expected to be available to NorthstarMLS subscribers later this Spring.

About Collabra Technology, Inc.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit: spherebuilder.io email [email protected].

About NorthstarMLS

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc. doing business as NorthstarMLS®, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and eight client REALTOR Associations, and collaborates with one data share partner, supporting more than 22,600 subscribers across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin and North Dakota, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at Northstarmls.com.

