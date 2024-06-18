Collabra Technology's Digital Marketing Platform Now Inside MLSListings

"As a premier marketplace for real estate professionals, we continue to seek out and implement productivity tools that allow our subscribers and brokerages to advance their brand and listing exposure. The AdBuilder platform fits this focus perfectly. -Dave Wetzel, President/CEO of MLSListings, Inc. Post this

Ads created with AdBuilder will include a custom landing page optimized for lead capture, and agents will have access to full campaign results, complete with views, clicks, lead details and more. Facebook and Instagram ads are automatically created using engaging video, and feature key listing details, agent name, headshot and brokerage logo, all beautifully designed to attract the highest consumer engagement. Google and Bing search ads will be optimized with automated keywords to drive leads with high intention consumers.

"MLSListings continues to aggressively expand the MLS value proposition and we are excited to bring our innovative digital marketing solutions to their more than 16,000 subscribers," said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. "With portals spending more and more to gain consumer eyes, there has never been a more important time for agents to build their own digital presence, and including leading edge digital marketing solutions right into MLS workflow will help today's real estate professionals better compete."

"As a premier marketplace for real estate professionals, we continue to seek out and implement productivity tools that allow our subscribers and brokerages to advance their brand and listing exposure.", said Dave Wetzel, President and CEO of MLSListings, Inc. "The AdBuilder platform fits this focus perfectly. And because MLSListings provides its subscribers with an internally created Add/Edit module, Listing Management, it empowers us to move quickly with strategic partnerships and implement powerful productivity solutions like AdBuilder."

MLSListings joins Bright MLS and NorthstarMLS as the third large regional MLS that has partnered with Collabra to integrate Collabra technology into their MLS platform.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit: spherebuilder.io email [email protected].

MLSListings Inc. is recognized as a premier multiple listing service in the nation. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, MLSListings both understands the unique Bay Area-specific needs of its subscribers and possesses the required talent pool and agility to respond quickly to their local needs. MLSListings provides real estate professionals and consumers with accurate data that is updated every five minutes. Facilitating more than $70 billion in annual real estate activity, the MLSListings platform is the intersection of comprehensive real estate data and the transaction for the northern California marketplace. For more information, visit www.mlslistings.com.

