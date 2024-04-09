Collabware Announces StateRAMP Authorization for Collabspace, Enhancing Government Data Security and Compliance

Collabware announces its Collabspace platform has achieved StateRAMP Authorization, marking a significant advancement in government data security and compliance. This certification showcases Collabware's commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and legislative compliance for government agencies, emphasizing its role in fostering a secure and efficient digital governance infrastructure.

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabware, a leader in data protection, discovery, and records management software, today announced that Collabspace has achieved StateRAMP Authorization. This significant milestone confirms the commitment of Collabspace to adhere to rigorous security standards and compliance, necessary for serving government agencies and organizations.

StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. The authorization of Collabspace demonstrates Collabware's focus on security and compliance, aligning with the needs of government clients to manage data securely and in compliance with legislative mandates.

Collabspace is a comprehensive all-in-one cloud-based platform that automates records management, data protection, and content governance. It has been evaluated by a third-party assessor under the StateRAMP Program Management Office's guidelines. This evaluation confirms Collabware's dedication to delivering a secure, dependable cloud solution for government agencies, helping them protect data and streamline operations.

"With our recent StateRAMP Authorization, Collabspace is not just meeting but setting new standards for government data security and compliance," said Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware. "This isn't just about achieving a benchmark; it's about pioneering a secure digital infrastructure where government entities can achieve legislative compliance and governance with confidence. Our commitment goes beyond security; it's about empowering governments to harness the full potential of their data, securely and compliantly."

This authorization enables government agencies and organizations to utilize Collabspace for enhanced data security and compliance with confidence, supporting efficient and secure operations.

About Collabspace

Collabspace is a security-certified and highly scalable intelligent Information Management cloud service, developed by Collabware, that enables organizations to connect to and archive content from multiple repositories for purposes of managing the content lifecycle and extracting new value and meaning through content analysis. Once under management of Collabspace, advanced enterprise compliance, discovery and records management capabilities are employed, such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) and audio/video transcription, to help categorize and analyze records for proper retention and disposition. For more information, visit www.collabware.com/collabspace.

About Collabware

Collabware helps enterprises and governments achieve legislative and regulatory information management compliance by providing intelligent archiving, discovery, and records management solutions. By automatically protecting critical content and revealing dark data, Collabware solutions increase organizational transparency so information can be properly retained, managed, and harnessed for business transformation. With offices in Canada, the USA and UK, our software has been internationally deployed by large enterprises and highly regulated industries. For more information, visit www.collabware.com.

