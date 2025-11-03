Collateral Damage Podcast Announces Its Season One Guests

New podcast amplifies the voices of unrepresented Black and brown LGBTQ+ community leaders and activists

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sean Ebony Coleman launched Collateral Damage, a new podcast that hosts community leaders, elected officials and activists for in-depth conversations about the intersection of politics, culture and justice. Hosted and created by award-winning LGBTQ+ activist and nonprofit leader Sean Ebony Coleman, the ten-episode series debuts today.

The series premiere episode, "Reclaiming our Power," features guest Larry Scott Blackmon, a prominent figure in New York City's political landscape and CEO of The Blackmon Organization, to discuss the systemic barriers that exist for Black and brown communities across major U.S. cities. This conversation comes on the eve of election day, when so many Americans will be voting in state and local races across the country. During their conversation, Coleman and Blackmon share stories from their lives and discuss potential solutions that could be adopted by elected leaders in 2026.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Collateral Damage," said Coleman. "I've been honored to provide a space where guests can share their expertise and lived experience with a growing, engaged audience. I think it's more important than ever to amplify marginalized voices that are often left out of mainstream conversation, to help shape a dialogue that pushes for equity, representation and real change."

Collateral Damage is a series of unfiltered, thought-provoking conversations that create a space where political leaders, influencers, policymakers and business leaders can speak directly to listeners, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, about breaking news stories and the broader factors driving them. Each episode offers a candid discussion between Coleman and different guest experts. As host, Coleman brings his trademark wit and candor to each conversation.

The first ten episodes of Collateral Damage will air on a bi-weekly basis. To find new and upcoming episodes, visit https://www.youtube.com/@collateraldamagepod to learn more.

To learn more about Collateral Damage and Sean Ebony Coleman, please contact Kyle McIntyre at 646-639-1379.

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Collateral Damage:

Sean Ebony Coleman is a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the state of New York. Coleman plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ+ individuals. Coleman is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Media Contact

Kyle McIntyre, The TASC Group, 1 646-639-1379, [email protected]

SOURCE Sean Ebony Coleman and Collateral Damage