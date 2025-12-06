Collect Ticket Entries For McLuck's Win A Car Giveaway This Christmas

McLuck is ringing in the holiday season with its exciting Win a Car Giveaway, running from December 2 to 31, 2025, where players across the U.S. and Canada can collect free ticket entries throughout the month. New players instantly receive up to 20 free entries, while existing players can enjoy daily rewards, fun missions, and surprise entry drops. One lucky winner will be selected to drive into the New Year in style.

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Christmas season, McLuck, a leading social casino in the US, is unwrapping one of its most exciting holiday promotions yet: the Win a Car Giveaway. Running from December 02-31, 2025, players across the U.S. can collect free ticket entries all month long for the chance to drive into the New Year in style. One lucky winner will be randomly selected on January 5, 2026.

This special promotion is designed to be as simple as it is exciting: sign up, play, complete fun missions, and earn free ticket entries along the way.