Collect Ticket Entries For McLuck's Win A Car Giveaway This Christmas

McLuck is ringing in the holiday season with its exciting Win a Car Giveaway, running from December 2 to 31, 2025, where players across the U.S. and Canada can collect free ticket entries throughout the month. New players instantly receive up to 20 free entries, while existing players can enjoy daily rewards, fun missions, and surprise entry drops. One lucky winner will be selected to drive into the New Year in style.
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Christmas season, McLuck, a leading social casino in the US, is unwrapping one of its most exciting holiday promotions yet: the Win a Car Giveaway. Running from December 02-31, 2025, players across the U.S. can collect free ticket entries all month long for the chance to drive into the New Year in style. One lucky winner will be randomly selected on January 5, 2026.
This special promotion is designed to be as simple as it is exciting: sign up, play, complete fun missions, and earn free ticket entries along the way.
A Warm Welcome: Up to 20 Free Ticket Entries for New Players
New McLuck players registering during December will receive a festive welcome, up to 20 guaranteed free ticket entries into the Win a Car prize draw, automatically credited upon sign-up.
Multiple Ways to Earn Ticket Entries All Month Long
The Win a Car Giveaway offers rewarding ways to stay engaged, for both newcomers and long-time McLuck favorites.
For Newly Registered Players
- Up to 20 free ticket entries just for signing up.
For Current Players
- Daily Login Entry: Log in to McLuck each day and instantly receive one free ticket entry.
- Daily Quest Missions: Complete light, entertaining missions to earn additional free entries.
- Gold Coin Packages: Select promotional Gold Coin bundles will include bonus ticket entries, perfect for players who enjoy stocking up.
Bonus Surprises
- Throughout the month, selected players may receive random free ticket entry drops via email, adding unexpected cheer to the season.
(See Promotion Terms & Conditions on the official McLuck website).
Celebrate the Season With More Ways to Play at McLuck
Alongside the Win a Car Giveaway, McLuck offers a robust lineup of ongoing promotions to keep players engaged throughout the year.
- Unlock Daily Login Rewards - Log in each day to receive free coins.
- Compete in Live Casino & Slots Tournaments - Join regular tournaments across top slot titles and social live casino games to climb leaderboards and earn extra rewards.
- Trigger Exclusive Jackpots - Play any game for a chance to activate Mini, Minor, Major, or Grand jackpots that can drop at random.
- Advance Through the Loyalty Club - Earn ongoing perks, personalized and seasonal rewards by playing at the social casino regularly.
- Invite Friends for Rewards - Refer friends to McLuck and receive additional incentives when they join and explore the social casino.
- Participate in Social Media Competitions - Enter frequent contests and giveaways on McLuck's social channels for chances to win prizes and connect with the growing community.
About McLuck
McLuck is a leading online social casino available to players across the United States and Canada, featuring an extensive library of more than 1,000 games, including exclusive slot titles, social live casino experiences, and fan-favorite game shows.
McLuck continues to expand its offerings with new releases added regularly, alongside tournaments, jackpots, and engaging promotions designed to keep gameplay fresh and entertaining for its growing community of players.
No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.
Media Contact
Joerg Nottebaum, McLuck, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.mcluck.com/
SOURCE McLuck
Share this article