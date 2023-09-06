Collectibles Creator Youtooz Sets Stage For Growth With Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners

"Youtooz will repay this investment through its future revenues; we weren't required to give up any equity in exchange for the growth capital." Mark Prokoudine, Founder & Chairman, Youtooz Tweet this

Austin Long, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Youtooz, said the funding from Decathlon Capital Partners provides a key element in the company's plan to expand into new markets and improve its customer experience. "We've built an amazing community of creators, artists and fans who join with us in turning internet culture into products that people love," Long said. "We're excited to grow into new markets, invest into improved logistics, and increase our presence as a key player in the licensed product industry."

Mark Prokoudine, Founder and Chairman of the company, said the structure of the funding from Decathlon Capital Partners provides important flexibility for Youtooz. "Youtooz will repay this investment through its future revenues; we weren't required to give up any equity in exchange for the growth capital," Prokoudine said.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Prokoudine and Long bring proven entrepreneurial energy to Youtooz. "The founders of Youtooz are driven by a vision, and they have demonstrated the management skills to bring their vision to reality," Borchers said. "Youtooz has built a strong base and is well on its way to becoming the leading company in the licensed-products sector."

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet and works together, with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, Youtooz has released more than 500 unique figures and believes that together, we create joy in anything. Learn more at http://www.youtooz.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

