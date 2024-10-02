Collectibles.com Launches Innovative Super App to Identify, Manage, and Value Collections--Tapping into a $500 Billion Market

By developing a data-driven ecosystem, Collectibles.com will transform the way collectors understand and leverage the value of their items. Extensive proprietary data unlocks insights that were previously unavailable, opening up opportunities for smarter collecting and industry innovation. Post this

By leveraging AI-assisted technology combined with extensive proprietary collectibles data for a seamless user experience, Collectibles.com has developed a game-changing platform that empowers collectors, traders, and industry retailers to better organize, manage, track and unlock the full value of their collections.

"Collectibles.com isn't just another inventory tool—it's a complete solution to realize the full potential of anyone's collection by bringing organization, valuation, and community network into one powerful platform," said Alex Ivanov, Co-Founder & CEO of Collectibles.com

Streamlined Collection Management and Community Connection

Collectibles.com feature-rich app empowers users to easily track, value, and even discover untapped items, all while connecting with a passionate global community of collectors. What began in 2021 as a sports card tracking and valuation service has evolved into a proof-of-concept platform that attracted over 300,000 collectors, amassed 100M+ data points, and serves thousands of premium subscribers. Responding to strong market demand and customer feedback, Collectibles.com expanded across all collectible categories in Q2 2024.

Core Features to Take Control of Collections and Provide Peace of Mind

From cards, comics, coins and stamps to action figures, TCG, memorabilia and beyond, Collectibles.com provides the tools to manage diverse collections seamlessly—know what you own and know how much it's worth, at all times. With the app, everything is available at your fingertips.

Instant Image Scanning + Valuation: With one tap, identify any item, anywhere, providing product details and estimated value. Putting the power of AI-image recognition into the hands of all collectors and interested consumers, the Collectibles.com mobile application delivers a simple, easy and fun solution to know what you have and what it's worth.





Organize, Manage + Value Collections: Effortlessly catalog collections with photos, detailed descriptions, private notes, and AI-driven market valuations. Users can organize their items and, based on available data sources, have instant access to current and historical pricing data.





Uncover Off-Market Inventory: Many collections contain unique and valuable items that may not be available on the open market. The Collectibles.com super app helps users reveal asset value and showcase this hidden inventory, turning once-overlooked pieces into new opportunities for trading or sale.





Product Details + Estimated Pricing: Scanning any item into the app's collection management will include a detailed profile, complete with rich descriptions, historical significance, and estimated market value. This data empowers collectors to make smarter buying, selling, or trading decisions.





Community Connection: Collectibles.com is designed to to be a destination for all who share the passion for collecting. Beyond that transactional of buying & selling and more than just inventory management, Collectibles.com fosters social engagement through its community feed, where collectors can share stories, updates, and interact with like-minded enthusiasts worldwide.

Tapping Into the $500 Billion Collectibles Market

Collectibles.com is redefining asset management for collectors, tapping into the expansive $500 billion market of collectibles and high-value items. The super app empowers users to effortlessly organize, value, and discover their collections' full potential, making it easier to navigate this dynamic and growing market.

By developing a data-driven ecosystem, Collectibles.com will transform the way collectors understand and leverage the value of their items. Extensive proprietary data unlocks insights that were previously unavailable, opening up opportunities for smarter collecting and industry innovation.

"Data is the key to unlocking the true potential of any collection. With Collectibles.com, we provide users with the critical data and market insights needed to identify their items, estimate total portfolio value, and explore new opportunities—essentially turning their collections into assets with real market power," states Dietrich von Behren, Co-Founder & Chief Business & Strategy Officer of Collectibles.com

With the industry's growth, collectibles have become widely recognized as legitimate alternative assets. By uncovering off-market inventory and revealing hidden value, Collectibles.com has created a must-have tool for collectors of all types. Whether dealing with popular trading cards, coins, comics or any other category of collectibles, the platform provides a streamlined solution to maximize opportunities and elevate the collecting experience.

Available Now on Web and Mobile

Collectibles.com app is available for download on iOS and Android, and may also be found on the web. Explore all features with a free trial at Collectibles.com. To download the app:

iOS - https://tinyurl.com/Launch-IOS

Android - https://tinyurl.com/LaunchAndroid

About

Powered by passion, Collectibles.com is creating a premium destination and resource for the global community of collectors. From seasoned experts to casual enthusiasts, the platform brings together individuals to share expertise and experiences around a shared passion for collectibles. As the world's first dedicated online community and superapp for collectors, Collectibles.com delivers a more engaging, integrated, and trusted experience across all collectible categories. By providing robust collection management tools alongside community features, curated content, and seamless commerce, Collectibles.com is building a powerful platform that redefines collecting for current enthusiasts and future generations alike.

For more information, visit www.Collectibles.com

