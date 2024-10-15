Collectibles.com Partners with Pennsylvania Artists to Launch Exclusive Election Trading Cards: Harris vs. Trump Face-Off

As part of this launch, Collectibles.com will be giving back by donating a portion of proceeds to support hurricane relief and recovery efforts. Post this

Schaller, known for his vibrant pop culture art, explained: "This election feels larger than most, and I aimed to balance the personalities involved while adding a touch of humor to an otherwise intense race."

Allen, an accomplished illustrator known for his detailed and irreverent work, added: "I wanted my designs for this collaboration to blend elements of superheroes with a sense of playfulness, hoping to spark both thought and smiles from those who collect them."

In addition to the numbered and hand-signed Limited Edition cards, Collectibles.com is offering a Collectors Edition for $20.24—symbolic of the critical election year, and giving a broader audience the chance to own a piece of this historic moment.

"Pennsylvania plays a pivotal role in this election, and we're excited to feature regional artists whose work brings creativity to the national conversation," said Dietrich von Behren, cofounder and Chief Business & Strategy Officer of Collectibles.com. This project marks the company's first collaboration with artists and exclusive product debut into the collectibles market.

For Collectors and Voters: A Must-Have With A Cause

As part of this launch, Collectibles.com will be giving back by donating a portion of proceeds to support hurricane relief and recovery efforts.

These distinctive cards provide a unique way for collectors and voters to engage with the election season. Only a limited number will be available, making them a coveted keepsake from this pivotal moment in history.

Collectibles.com invites art lovers, voters, and collectors to secure their own piece of history ahead of Election Day. The trading cards are available exclusively online at Collectibles.com.

About Collectibles.com

Powered by passion, Collectibles.com is creating a premium destination and resource for the global community of collectors, bringing them together around a shared passion for collectibles. As the world's first dedicated online community and super app for collectors, Collectibles.com delivers a powerful utility, resource and comprehensive experience across all collectible categories. For more, visit Collectibles.com

