Collecting for Those in Need: Makers Nutrition Donates to Long Island Cares

While we collected many items to create a Thanksgiving like no other for our fellow Long Islanders, it is Long Island Cares that deserves recognition for all of their hard work in feeding people who could be right next door. Post this

Founded in 1980 by Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and social activist Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares' mission is to provide nutritious, culturally relevant food to 221,000 food-insecure Long Islanders (including 65,000 children) and attack the root causes of hunger. The organization annually distributes more than 10 million pounds of food to 325 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior living facilities, homeless camps and more. Food is also distributed at its five food pantry locations, targeting each area's underserved communities. As Harry Chapin once said, "To know is to care, to care is to act, to act is to make a difference." Long Island Cares exists to make those words a reality.

About Long Island Cares, Inc.

Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. Our goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger on Long Island. Our vision is A Hunger Free Long Island. Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank has a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator as well as earning Guidstar's Platinum Seal of Transparency.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking dietary supplement manufacturer. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

