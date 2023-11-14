Collecting for Those in Need: Makers Nutrition Donates to Long Island Cares

This Thanksgiving, Makers Nutrition aimed to make a positive impact on the Long Island community by contributing a generous supply of non-perishable foods. Additionally, the company donated essential items for babies, pet supplies, household goods, and toiletries to support Long Island Cares.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Thanksgiving Makers Nutrition wanted to do something great for the Long Island community. That is why the company donated an abundance of non-perishable foods, as well as baby essentials, pet supplies, household items, and toiletries. Their in-house food drive was a successful effort in gathering goods for many neighboring families and individuals in need of a helping hand this holiday
"We are thrilled to be donating to Long Island Cares, which is an essential organization that serves as the solid foundation for making a direct impact on lives," said Director of Multimedia Marketing Rosemary Tambini. "While we collected many items to create a Thanksgiving like no other for our fellow Long Islanders, it is Long Island Cares that deserves recognition for all of their hard work in feeding people who could be right next door."
Founded in 1980 by Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and social activist Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares' mission is to provide nutritious, culturally relevant food to 221,000 food-insecure Long Islanders (including 65,000 children) and attack the root causes of hunger. The organization annually distributes more than 10 million pounds of food to 325 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior living facilities, homeless camps and more. Food is also distributed at its five food pantry locations, targeting each area's underserved communities. As Harry Chapin once said, "To know is to care, to care is to act, to act is to make a difference." Long Island Cares exists to make those words a reality.
Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. Our goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger on Long Island. Our vision is A Hunger Free Long Island. Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank has a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator as well as earning Guidstar's Platinum Seal of Transparency.
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking dietary supplement manufacturer. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
