Collection of 21 Short Stories Brings Readers into Worlds Beyond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and scientist Bradley Nordell prides himself in incorporating real world science, with fictional worlds. In his new collection of short stories, "The Second Sky: And Other Stories," Nordell brings readers along into believable stories about other worlds.

Nordell describes his book as "science fiction for those who don't normally like science fiction." The stories in "The Second Sky" focus on the human element in each passage, with characters that readers can relate to and build connections with.

"As a quantum physicist, I explore these strange but real aspects of parts of reality we don't 'see' or 'experience' directly," Nordell said. "Each story is a part of a reality hidden to us. Parts that are opened through new technology or even love or grief. Only then, do we finally see the second sky."

From stories about teleportation and an apocalypse on Mars to "Twilight Zone"-esque stories about parallel realms, dreamlike technological perceptions, and new worlds, "The Second Sky" is a far-future work that explores the depth of human nature, existential threats, and a visionary look at the earth, the solar systems, and humankind's pursuit for survival.

"I write stories to connect with people, to heal from trauma, to excite their neurons about science, and to write a new future, a better tomorrow," Nordell said. "Fiction is empathy but mixed with science it can also be prophecy."

Across many genres, stories, and points of view, Nordell takes readers through the far future. From horror to hard science fiction, these 21 stories explore the reality beyond the one we experience every day.

"People who love shows like 'The Twilight Zone' or 'Black Mirror' will love this book," Nordell said. "They share a lot of themes such as alternate dimensions, space travel and alien encounters."

About the author

Born in Omaha, Neb., Bradley Nordell has been a seeker of knowledge and a dreamer of worlds since childhood. Bradley is a scientist, fiction writer, and poet. His fiction and poetry infuse science and humanities, acting as breadcrumbs for tomorrow. Currently, he works as a scientist for a space solar cell company, is the editor at Consilience Journal, a peer-reviewed science-poetry journal, is a nature photographer and birder, and TEDx speaker. Bradley lives in Albuquerque, N.M., with his dog, Eiseley, and two cats, Nova and Tesla. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825994-the-second-sky.

