Collection of 88 Interviews Shares First-Hand Accounts of the Educational Experiences with Dyslexia

M. Susan Grogan, Ph.D., encourages educators to think outside-the-box when teaching students with learning disorders

BEEBE, Ark., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilizing her experience from over 31 years as an educator, M. Susan Grogan, Ph.D., has released her educational book, "Help Them Learn with their Strengths: Case studies of students with dyslexia."

Comprised of dyslexia assessments and 88 interviews with school-age and adult students, Grogan provides a description and explanation of the dyslexic brain and how people with dyslexia process print. She shares the importance of recognizing the existing talents or skills held by dyslexic students and utilizing them in a way that helps them improve in areas where they are weaker, academically.

"Students with dyslexia already have unique skills and talents outside of reading, writing, and spelling," Grogan said. "These skills and talents are similar to successful and famous CEOs, engineers, surgeons, artists, musicians, dancers, athletes, architects, and others with dyslexia. When their educational needs are met, these students have unlimited potential."

Grogan shares that, while early detection and intense intervention by trained dyslexia educators are essential, teachers and parents also play an important role in helping their children succeed. She stresses the importance of tailoring educational assistance to fit each student's needs.

"There is no one-size-fits-all education plan for dyslexic students," Grogan said. "Nearly 20% of the global population has dyslexia, and every one of them is different. They deserve help, without labeling or shaming them. Considering our brain differences and changing our perspective can help us revalue the students who struggle in school."

Grogan wants to encourage educators and parents to support dyslexic students to not only improve student's academic success, but to help improve their confidence.

"Help Them Learn with their Strengths: Case studies of students with dyslexia"

By M. Susan Grogan Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665536172 (softcover); 9781665536431 (hardcover); 9781665536196 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Susan Grogan has been an educator for 31 years. She is an Associate Professor of Reading, mentoring teachers who are graduate education students and wish to become Reading Specialists and those desiring a Dyslexia Endorsement on their teaching license. She presently teaches in the Cannon-Clary College of Education at Harding University, a private, faith-based university in Arkansas, and has been for 15 years. She is widowed and has four grown children and seven grandchildren. She enjoys traveling, art, movies, and reads voraciously.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE M. Susan Grogan, Ph.D.