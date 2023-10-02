Collection of Essays Share How to Apply Wisdom of Bible to Daily Life

Author Becky Gillette has put together a collection of essays that contain over 100 meditations that explore ways to create a personal relationship with God and demonstrate that small acts can have big effects. Tweet this

"There are many people who are uncomfortable living in 'boxes' of safety provided by others," said Gillette. "I would like people reading this book to realize that they are not alone in their questioning and insecurities and that they are loved and accepted as they are."

While serving as a preacher for 15 years, filling in at various churches, both denominational and non-denominational, Gillette started collecting the lesser known verses from the Bible. From personal anecdotes about getting lost, to profound reflections on decision-making in today's world, Gillette hopes her stories resonate with readers of all ages.

"It's possible to take those difficult days and lighten them by giving hope and showing that we do not have to go through them alone," said Gillette. "Everyone feels discouraged and hopeless at times. It takes courage and faith to do something while being afraid. You can find courage and faith by connecting with God as a friend."

"Jessie's Corner: Something to Think About"

By Becky Gillette

About the author

Becky Gillette is a former school teacher, pension administrator, newspaper reporter, and preacher. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan. She currently resides with her cats, Jessie and Mama, in her home state of Kansas. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826554-jessies-corner.

