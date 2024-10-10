Collection of Personal Experiences and Timeless Biblical Stories Help to Unveil God's Grace and Love

"I had always written stories for children with a dream to be published one day. I found myself walking through a tough time in my life and struggling with grace. God impressed upon me to write on His grace and how it is unlimited, life changing and free." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Erickson said, "I had always written stories for children with a dream to be published one day. I found myself walking through a tough time in my life and struggling with grace. God impressed upon me to write on His grace and how it is unlimited, life changing and free. We reminisced in my past experiences together as He gently encouraged, inspired and enlightened me that His grace is not just like a genie, and I got 3 wishes. It isn't only granted upon worthiness, and it couldn't be bought. Instead, he gives it as a gift and it is unlimited, grace upon grace. It is in the layers of His grace that you find the depth of His relentless unfailing love. This book is a collection of my personal experiences and Biblical stories."

Mary Lou Erickson, married 40 years to husband Kurt, is the mother of three and grandmother to eight. She was raised in Kansas and is now residing in Chicago. After working in the corporate world most of her life, Erickson was given the opportunity by the grace of God to follow her lifelong dream and, in 2020, became a flight attendant. She has been active in Women's ministry and Bible studies both through volunteering at her local church and in her home. Erickson loves to serve and love on others. She enjoys talking to people of all ages and find their special quality and encourage them in it. She believes that "Everyone needs a smile and a kind word to lift them up." Erickson also loves nature, animals and fun colors. She can scuba dive and once owned a cake business.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Grace Upon Grace is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

