Collection of Stories Aims to Provide Support to Caregivers of Cancer Patients

Markanich collects stories from patients and their caregivers about their experiences and struggles, as they navigated cancer treatments at the Oasis of Hope Hospital Tweet this

"Caregiving is a gift you are giving not just to the patient, but also to yourself," said Markanich. "This gift might not be realized for some time, but it eventually will be, and you will be glad you made the choices you are making today."

During a conversation with a doctor at the hospital, he mentioned that there were two patients they needed to provide care to:‥the cancer patient, and the other patient - the caregiver.‥ It was clear to them that both needed guidance and healing, and Markanich hopes this collection can help ease the minds of caregivers and of patients suffering from cancer and other diseases, by letting them know they aren't alone.

Markanich has also created a website where he encourages other caregivers and patients to share their stories for potential inclusion in upcoming volumes.

"People don't get to where they are in life because all the tough times worked out easily," Markanich said. "They get there because when things went wrong, they handled them. I hope this book provides the tools necessary to handle many of the difficult caregiving issues that can take place, and helps readers feel inspired to overcome challenges and face the future."

"The Other Patient"

By Kenny Markanich

ISBN: 9798765241325 (softcover); 9798765241349 (hardcover); 9798765241332 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kenny Markanich has authored multiple articles that have been published by National Geographic, as well as by The Business Journals Leadership Trust, and he was awarded First Place for Excellence in Craft by the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. In 2019, he was profiled by The Wall Street Journal about his success as a 7th degree black belt. He has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 44 years. They live in Old Hickory, Tenn., and have two sons, a daughter, and four grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.theotherpatient.net.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Kenny Markanich