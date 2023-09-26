Collective Liquidity Closes Financing Round and Partners with Aliya Capital Partners

Collective and Aliya partner to provide investors with unique access to late-stage private growth companies and liquidity to unicorn shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collective Liquidity announced today the closing of an extension to its Series A Preferred financing led by Aliya Capital Partners. With the closing of the financing, the company has raised approximately $12 million in its Series A financing. The proceeds from the most recent closing will go towards further scaling the Collective platform and team.

Collective enables employees to reduce their risk from over-concentration in a single company by exchanging shares tax free for an interest in the Collective Exchange Fund, a diversified portfolio of leading unicorns. Employees can then access liquidity by borrowing non-recourse against their fund interest (lender WebBank) or redeeming their interests for cash. Already providing liquidity and diversification to the employees of more than 20 leading unicorns, Collective has been rapidly growing the size of the Exchange Fund since closing its first transaction at the beginning of the year.

Collective provides investors exposure to its unique pipeline of some of the most sought after pre-IPO companies through the Collective Liquidity Fund. The Collective Liquidity Fund combines this access with quarterly liquidity and unmatched transparency from its publication of its Target Portfolio and a NAV updated daily.

Aliya Capital Partners is a global investment firm with experience investing across multiple asset classes and with a particular expertise in late-stage venture, leading investments in more than 50 private growth companies over the past decade. Aliya and Collective will collaborate on raising capital for the Collective Exchange Fund and in extending Collective's relationships within the venture ecosystem.

Greg Brogger said, "we are very excited to be partnering with Aliya – we believe there is enormous potential in matching Collective's unique ability to provide access to the best private growth companies with Aliya's global investor network."

Ross M. Kestin, Founding Partner and CEO of Aliya, will be joining the Collective Liquidity Board of Directors. Mr. Kestin said, "we were extremely impressed by the platform and momentum the Collective team has built in such a short period of time. The strategic fit between Aliya and Collective couldn't be stronger.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE LIQUIDITY

Collective Liquidity is dedicated to providing unicorn shareholders with the financial tools they need to effectively manage their wealth. Collective's initial solutions enable transparency, diversification and liquidity, generating dramatically better financial outcomes for unicorn shareholders. To learn more about Collective Liquidity and to get an instant valuation of your private company stock please visit: https://www.collectiveliquidity.com

ABOUT ALIYA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Aliya Capital Partners is a leading global investment firm focused on sourcing, researching, evaluating and investing in asymmetrical risk-reward investment opportunities. The firm's partners have managed over $3 billion in its strategies since 2007, including taking sizable positions in more than 50 private companies since 2018. For more information, visit: https://aliyacapitalpartners.com/.

