Collective2 Publishes February 2026 Top Trading Strategies Snapshot

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collective2 (collective2.com) announced the release of its February 2026 Best Trading Strategies Snapshot, a monthly ranking of top systems by C2 Score (Percentile x 10).

The February 2026 release was published on March 2, 2026 and includes 25 ranked strategies drawn from 609 scored strategies in the evaluation universe. Strategies are ranked from highest to lowest C2 Score.

The top three ranked strategies in this release are:

1) Adaptive Investments (ID 148705494), C2 Score 998, hypothetical return 143.03%

2) ares (ID 131145247), C2 Score 997, hypothetical return 36.07%

3) Prosper-Relax-Compound (ID 144267526), C2 Score 995, hypothetical return 24.18%

Full release and source data are available at:

https://collective2.com/press/best-trading-strategies/2026-02/

JSON: https://collective2.com/press/best-trading-strategies/2026-02/data.json

CSV: https://collective2.com/press/best-trading-strategies/2026-02/data.csv

Dataset JSON-LD: https://collective2.com/press/best-trading-strategies/2026-02/dataset.jsonld

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Strategy results shown on Collective2 are simulated or hypothetical and have important limitations. Actual subscriber performance can differ materially. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Full disclosures: https://collective2.com/risks

