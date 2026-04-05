Collective2 Publishes March 2026 Snapshot of Top Trading Strategies

Collective2 today published its March 2026 Best Trading Strategies Snapshot, a monthly release ranking publicly visible strategies by C2 Score and making the results available in a machine-readable format for media, researchers, and market participants.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collective2 today published its March 2026 Best Trading Strategies Snapshot, a monthly release ranking publicly visible strategies by C2 Score and making the results available in a machine-readable format for media, researchers, and market participants.

The March 2026 snapshot includes 25 strategies drawn from 613 eligible scored strategies as of March 31, 2026. The top-ranked strategy this month was Easy Value, which posted a C2 Score of 998. Other leading strategies in the release included AIB STOCKS and FUT and Calicut Commodities.

The release is designed as a structured monthly facts feed and includes standardized return labeling, drawdown, Sharpe ratio, capital-following data, and direct links to strategy pages on Collective2.

The full March 2026 release is available at:

https://collective2.com/press/best-trading-strategies/2026-03/

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Strategy results shown on Collective2 are simulated or hypothetical and have important limitations. Actual subscriber performance can differ materially due to market conditions, liquidity, slippage, commissions, subscription fees, broker execution, and account sizing. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Read full disclosures at collective2.com/risks and collective2.com/how-we-calculate-hypothetical-results.

Media Contact

Alen Salvador, Collective2, 1 (914) 610-3979, [email protected], collective2.com

SOURCE Collective2