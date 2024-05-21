Collectly Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

"Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is essential for mitigating information security risks and safeguarding our organization and partners. This certification highlights our dedication to maintaining high standards in cybersecurity and data protection." Post this

"HITRUST i1 Certification provides our internal and external stakeholders with assurance that we adhere to top-tier security practices," said Max Mizotin, Chief Technology Officer at Collectly. "Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is essential for mitigating information security risks and safeguarding our organization and partners. This certification highlights our dedication to maintaining high standards in cybersecurity and data protection."

By achieving this certification, which is considered the gold standard for security, Collectly meets stringent regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements. This accomplishment places Collectly among an elite group of healthcare software organizations worldwide that offer the highest level of protection for their customers and partners.

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as Collectly," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to Collectly for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

Collectly has incorporated the HITRUST achievement into its robust security practices alongside the existing System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) compliance framework created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This further underscores Collectly's commitment to safeguarding sensitive patient information and maintaining the highest standards of data protection in the healthcare industry.

About Collectly

Collectly is a leading healthcare technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in patient billing and engagement solutions. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Collectly enhances the financial experience for patients and healthcare providers alike. The innovative platform streamlines the billing process, improves communication, and increases patient satisfaction and payment rates. By integrating proprietary interfaces with select EHRs and PMs, Collectly delivers a 75-300% average increase in patient payments and reduces the average days to collect an outstanding balance to just 12.6 days.

Founded with a mission to elevate the patient financial experience, Collectly is dedicated to setting high standards in healthcare revenue cycle management. Used by over 3,000 facilities, Collectly continues to drive innovation and deliver impactful results for healthcare organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.collectly.co.

Media Contact:

Bartek Woroniecki

Collectly

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bartek Woroniecki, Collectly, 1 4084665417, [email protected]

SOURCE Collectly