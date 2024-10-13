CollectorZown.com Celebrates Milestones and Exciting Upcoming Events: Meet Marcos at New York Comic Con, Join the YouTube Celebration, and Prepare for STATUECON 2025

Marcos, the passionate co-founder of CollectorZown, will be attending New York Comic Con from October 17-20, 2024, at booth #3405. Marcos will be teaming up with Premium Collectible Studios (PCS) to showcase an incredible selection of collectible statues and figures. Post this

Marcos, the passionate co-founder of CollectorZown, will be attending New York Comic Con from October 17-20, 2024, at booth #3405. Marcos will be teaming up with Premium Collectible Studios (PCS) to showcase an incredible selection of collectible statues and figures. This booth will be a must-visit for collectors and fans eager to see some of the most impressive pieces available from Premium Collectible Studios (PCS). Marcos is looking forward to connecting with the collecting community, sharing insights about upcoming releases, and hearing directly from fans. Be sure to stop by booth #3405 to meet Marcos, get a close look at the latest PCS offerings, and talk all things collectibles!

YouTube Success and Celebratory Giveaways

CollectorZown has recently reached a major milestone—surpassing 10,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel! This accomplishment reflects the dedication of both the team and their loyal community of collectors. To celebrate, CollectorZown is hosting a special giveaway with some fantastic prizes. Fans can find all the details and enter the giveaway by visiting https://www.collectorzown.com/pages/YouTube-10k-Giveaway. In addition, CollectorZown is partnering with the popular YouTube channel *All Things Art* to celebrate breaking 100k subscribers with a Penguin Premium Format Statue giveaway. This collaboration promises to bring even more excitement and opportunities for fans. More information on the giveaway can be found on the All Things Art channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfFhk30pqaE.

Planning Underway for STATUECON 2025

CollectorZown is also excited to announce that planning for STATUECON 2025 is already well underway. This highly anticipated event, set to take place from August 7-10, 2025, will bring together collectors, creators, and fans from around the world for a celebration of the art and passion behind collectible statues. STATUECON has become a key date on the calendar for the collecting community, offering exclusive previews, interactive panels, and a chance to connect with fellow fans and industry experts. Marcos and the entire team at CollectorZown are looking forward to welcoming fans to another unforgettable experience at STATUECON 2025.

About CollectorZown.com

CollectorZown.com is a premier destination for collectors, offering an extensive range of high-quality statues, figures, and limited-edition collectibles from beloved franchises. With a deep passion for the art of collecting and a commitment to exceptional customer service, CollectorZown has built a vibrant community of fans and collectors. Through their hands on approach, exclusive releases, and engaging content, the company aims to provide fans with access to the collectibles they love while fostering a welcoming community for all.

For more information about CollectorZown, their upcoming events, or their latest collectibles, visit www.collectorzown.com or follow them on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@CollectorZown.

Media Contact

Marcos Matijevic, CollectorZown, 1 2483904537, [email protected], www.collectorzown.com

