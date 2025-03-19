College Admission Secrets Announces Name Change to egelloC

We believe that every student deserves access to the tools and guidance needed to reach their full potential. This name change is more than just a rebrand. It's a reflection of our ongoing dedication to innovation and accessibility in college admissions. - Tony Le CEO/Founder Post this

Why the Change?

The decision to transition from College Admission Secrets to egelloC was driven by the company's commitment to expanding its services beyond traditional college counseling. While the company remains dedicated to helping students gain admission to top universities, it also recognizes that success in higher education requires more than just application strategies.

The U.S. education system is constantly evolving, with changes in admissions policies, financial aid structures, and the increasing competitiveness of top universities. Navigating these shifts can be overwhelming for students and their families. egelloC aims to simplify this process by providing expert guidance and up-to-date strategies that adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college admissions.

"Our goal has always been to help students find and gain acceptance to the best-fit universities for them," said Tony Le, founder of egelloC. "But college admissions isn't just about getting in. It's about positioning students for long-term success. Our new name reflects our mission to help families crack the college code and make higher education accessible for everyone, regardless of background."

Comprehensive College Readiness Services

Under the egelloC brand, the company will continue to offer expert college counseling while expanding its services to include:

College Counseling & Admissions Support – Personalized guidance on applications, essays, interviews, and school selection to help students maximize their chances of acceptance at top institutions.

Financial Aid Assistance – Helping families navigate FAFSA process to get the free money that they are due to help make college affordable.

Summer Internships & Research Opportunities – Connecting students with meaningful extracurricular experiences to enhance their resumes and college applications.

Future Service Expansion – Plans to introduce additional resources, AP & SAT Tutoring, workshops, and mentorship programs to further support students and families through the college admissions journey.

What This Means for Current and Future Clients

While the name has changed, the company's commitment to excellence remains the same. Clients will continue to receive personalized, high-quality advising services from the same team of experts. All existing services will remain available, with even more offerings in the pipeline.

"We believe that every student deserves access to the tools and guidance needed to reach their full potential," added Tony Le. "This name change is more than just a rebrand. It's a reflection of our ongoing dedication to innovation and accessibility in college admissions."

Families interested in learning more about egelloC's services can visit www.egelloC.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

About egelloC

egelloC is a premier college counseling and advising service dedicated to helping high school students gain acceptance to the top 100 universities in the U.S. With a mission to crack the college admissions code, egelloC provides expert guidance on applications, financial aid, internships, and more. The company serves students and families in California and across the country.

