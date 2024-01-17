College of Adaptive Arts Celebrates 15 Years of Lifelong Learning

"Our vision is to show how this expanded collegiate model can be positioned on every campus of higher learning around the world." Post this

College of Adaptive Arts, a 501 c3 non-profit based in Saratoga, California, is the first of its kind to offer a revolutionary special education model for adults which is centered on lifelong learning.

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are typically aged out of traditional post-secondary education once they turn 21 or 22, leaving very little options other than vocational programs.

"We recognize adults with IDD require their own unique instructional approaches and ongoing learning journeys without imposed time or age limits," said Dr. Pamela Lindsay, College of Adaptive Arts co-founder and Director of Research. "Our programs allow students to joyfully and successfully move at their own pace toward goals within inclusive classrooms of all learning levels and styles."

This year, the school is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with special events, student spotlights, and a fundraising campaign designed to obtain new recurring donors, which is a popular way for charities to maximize their donations throughout the year.

"CAA is truly grateful to the community the ever-growing community of donors, local businesses, foundations and county and state agencies for their steadfast support of this innovative model engaging adults with IDD in lifelong education and workforce development," said said DeAnna Pursai, College of Adaptive Arts co-founder and Executive Director. "Our vision is to show how this expanded collegiate model can be positioned on every campus of higher learning around the world."

The school boasts 10 different schools of instruction offering 75 classes, including things like US History, Spanish 101, Sign Language, Concert Choir, Speaking with Confidence and Digital Arts.

Recently, College of Adaptive Arts introduced a new Apprenticeship and Workforce Development program designed to train students in positions like Teacher's Aide and Receptionist. These jobs are in contrast to the manual labor positions which are typically the focus of traditional vocational training programs.

"Our goal is to change the perception of what people with disabilities are capable of," said Pursai. "We see such a large gap in what types of jobs are available for adults with IDD. We want to show that our students can be in positions that require skill sets such as critical thinking, problem solving, and emotional awareness."

The school so far has hired nine associate professors, one musical accompanist, two apprentices, and three interns from its student body. It also has hired four additional outside professors with recognized physical disabilities.

Today, College of Adaptive Arts serves more than 225 adults with IDD across 9 different states. It offers a mix of online learning and in-person classes, which take place on the campus of West Valley College in Saratoga, California.

"It is so inspiring to see the positive impact our program has had in the lives of our students and families over the past 15 years," said Pursai. "We are excited to keep growing and transforming the way the world views individuals with disabilities."

College of Adaptive Arts is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a lifelong, equitable collegiate experience to adults with special needs who historically have not had access to college education. The vision of CAA is to empower adults with special needs to creatively transform perception of disability. This is an institution of higher education where adults have opportunities to learn from a diverse and rich curriculum that will enable them to live a full and empowered life as successful, contributing members of the community.

