College Street Smiles Announces New Website, Welcomes Dr. Taylor Wilson

The practice is led by Dr. Leah Patrick, a University of Tennessee College of Dentistry graduate who specializes in restorative, cosmetic, & implant dentistry for teeth of all ages. Dr. Patrick is also a clinical instructor at the prestigious Kois Center in Seattle, Washington, where she trains dentists from around the globe on the latest techniques in cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Patrick is passionate about restoring smiles and helping patients feel confident again.

"Dr. Wilson and I are dedicated to helping our patients feel comfortable and relaxed while providing them with the best care possible," said Dr. Patrick. "At College Street Smiles, we believe that every patient deserves to receive top-quality dental care."

Dr. Patrick and Dr. Wilson are joined by a compassionate team of dental assistants and hygienists who are dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy smiles. The practice's remodeled office is warm and welcoming, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and technology. College Street Smiles provides a wide range of dental services, including:

Cosmetic dentistry: Dental implants, veneers, tooth whitening, and other services intended to improve the appearance of the smile

Restorative dentistry: Root canals, dental crowns, fillings, and other treatments that restore damaged teeth

General dentistry: Dental exams, periodontal treatments, and other services intended to promote healthy teeth and gums

Family dentistry: Regular checkups and cleanings, as well as dental care for children and teens

Dental implants: Dental implants look and feel like natural teeth and are among the most reliable ways to replace missing teeth

Porcelain veneers: Veneers improve the appearance of your smile and help protect against decay or other issues

Sedation dentistry: College Street Smiles offers sedation options for those who struggle with dental anxiety

Emergency dentistry: The practice also offers emergency services and same-day dentistry for those who need immediate dental care

About College Street Smiles

College Street Smiles is a family dental practice specializing in cosmetic and restorative dentistry. The practice is located at 320 E. College Street, Suite C Dickson, TN 37055, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm. To learn more about College Street Smiles or to schedule a consultation, call (615) 446-7878 or request an appointment online at https://www.collegestreetsmiles.com.

